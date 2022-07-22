Games like Stray and Endling are creating more realistic animals





Four cats evacuate from torrential rain while the sinister blood moon hangs in the sky. Play as one of these animals on the PlayStation console and Stray for PC released this week. Press the analog stick on the left and the cat will settle into a supple trot. If you hold the correct triggers, they will accelerate to the limit. Then, at a specific moment, press a button to interact with a nearby cat friend. You fight, rub your nose, and curl towards them. Each action is beautifully animated and soundtracked with fun rumblings and trills.

Coincidentally, Stray was released on the same day as Endling: Extinction Is Forever. This is another game that casts you as a virtual animal. It is a fox in the world devastated by an environmental disaster. While the end ring is a simple eco-fable, Stray is a philosophical cyber adventure. Together, these games do more than talk about our memorable love for virtual creatures. They ask us questions through their virtual protagonist, asking ourselves questions. In the case of Strays, cats form very digital / electrons, pretending that biological / organic creatures feed into the game’s subtext. Developer Blue Twelve explores the very strict divisions we impose on nature and technology: the vague line between artificial intelligence and natural intelligence. It is the credit of game artists, animators and sound designers to combine the components of this animal into such a compelling whole. It was far from last year’s low poly animals.

Sure, as I write this, Twitter is flooded with cat videos glued to the TV screen when the owner is playing Stray (there’s also a dedicated account). Their ears rotate in each chirp. Their eyes track the four-legged body on the screen, as if directed to the underground streets of Walled City 99. These videos could be outtakes from Ridley Scott’s cyberpunk classic Blade Runner. What do these cats think when interacting with the digital doppelganger? Perhaps fragile kinship. How about a horror that slowly reaches the dawn?

End ring. Image: Handy Games

In contrast, end rings aren’t interested in things that are so abstract. This game is a 3D side-scrolling adventure with a catastrophic wildfire that you, the mother of a pregnant fox, have to escape (like a wildfire that just hit Europe during the week-long heat wave). to start. From there, every night, you’ll be adventuring with the newborn Cubs, looking for food while looking for the Cubs caught by the fur shop (animal fur handler), making the event almost uneasy. .. Most of that story is told through a sort of environmental storytelling that was popular in games such as Bioshock in the 2007s. Your grandchildren are already dead as the landscape changes gradually with each phase of the moon. The towering tree becomes a chainsaw stump. You slink under a huge machine.

The game is part of a wave of new titles that explicitly address environmental issues, with some expecting players to take action in the real world (Endling creator Javier Ramero is the game. Is called a recognition tool). But when Beyond Blue in the 2020s and the ABZ in the previous 2016 realized a sense of ecological wonder, Endling strangles with fear of the environment.

End rings are most effective when their survival mechanism intersects the environment. The fate of your Cubs is increasingly hanging in balance (represented by a diminishing hunger bar), and you find yourself desperately looking for food in a habitat that has been invaded from all angles. .. Like real-world animals, you’re running out of space. But this great piece is weakened by the often cheesy emotional tenor, reminiscent of what filmmaker George Lucas once said. It’s easy to get the audience emotionally involved. Anyone can blindfold, keep a small kitten and have someone strangle them. The climax of Endlings turned out to be the deification of this approach, without compromising exactly what was happening.

The game is interested in the intimacy that can be nurtured between players and virtual animals

Despite these shortcomings, Endling seems to be driven by a well-meaning desire to connect with what ecological writers like David Abram call the world above humans, like Stray. .. The two games are concerned with the intimacy that can be nurtured between players and virtual animals (and thus humans and the real thing). At the end ring, you take care of the Cubs and at the end of each night you will be rewarded with a shot of the Cubs sleeping happy in the burrow. In Stray, it was achieved through a small, welcome and nonsensical interaction between drinking from a puddle and chewing on fabrics and other tactile materials. Of course, these role-playing acts can’t let you experience the world in non-human language, but it helps you to imagine it.

For all the support we offer these virtual beasts, they are still our toys. We control them (like the protagonists of other games) and use controllers to direct the body on the screen as if it were our extension. It’s an illusion, and perhaps a gentle suggestion of strange things, especially when it comes to animals. Another way to approach these virtual beings is that the philosopher Donna Haraway is always unknown between how we perceive the world and how we perceive the world of other beings. It’s called letting go of the idea of ​​accepting that there is a gap. What you don’t know is the value of quasi-Buddhism, Haraway, author of the companion manifesto: dogs, people, and important others told the LA Review of Books. Thanks for not knowing it and forgiving it is what you learn in a serious relationship.

This is exactly what I noticed with the two cats. Win is an adult ginger like the main character of Stray, and Greta is a tabby cat only 6 months old. They roam the (almost apocalyptic, rude) grassy garden whenever they want. They return to their meals (semi-) on a regular basis, but they can just as easily move around and find another cozy apartment full of food. The fact that they exist beyond my control and act according to their own cat’s thoughts and decisions has become one of my favorites about our relationship. I never fully understand what is happening in their walnut-sized brain!

Victory and Greta.Image: Lewis Gordon

This aspect of human-non-human relationships, with some great exceptions, has not been considered relatively well in video games. Of course, the 2016s “Human Eating Great Eagle” is a game centered around a boy’s relationship with a giant dog-bird hybrid called Toriko. You need to work with Trico to solve her environmental puzzles, lead her to a shelf near her, cross her crevices in her gaps, and through winding tunnels. However, Toriko does not always obediently follow. Like a real animal, there are delays, delays, and confusions between you and her. You must trust that feather-like creatures actively intensify their behavior with gentle putts and comfort with soothing strokes. Absolutely important to the success of the game is to let Toriko move her environment and hide the AI ​​that directs her feelings towards you. There is no HUD with convenient reliability and a hunger meter. Trico is a black box: unknown.

Fifteen years before the release of The Eating Eagle, the 2001 God Simulation Black & White gave us another virtual creature with seemingly intelligent AI. Near its beginning, you can choose which of the three creatures, apes, cows, or tigers, will help you achieve your benevolent or malicious best rules. Black & White provides far more information than The LastGuardian. There are bars that go up and down depending on whether you’re strengthening your behavior with positive (stroke) or negative (slap), but in the momentary action of the game, creatures are often brilliantly unpredictable. At some point, they may be watering their crops or collecting trees. Second, they may eat light meals for the villagers or poop in the nursery.

Like Stray, Black & White and Last Guardian both explore the question of what distinguishes artificial intelligence from natural intelligence, but they do so through the physical form of the character, not the explicit story. .. Players can only influence these creature sets of AI, algorithms, automation, animation, and audio, rather than directly control them. They roam the virtual landscape according to their coded instincts, while reacting impulsively and thoughtfully to player input.

The last guardian.

They are also discussing larger ideas to rethink exactly what intelligence is. On the one hand, thanks to the work of scientists and writers such as Frans de Waal and Ed Yong, non-humans are not only much smarter than we thought before, but also challenge our own human centricity. Definitions that were beginning to understand how to be smart. Meanwhile, computer scientists are developing increasingly powerful AI. On the other hand, we are looking at animals as a guide to how intelligence is connected to the body, not what happens in the mind. At Stanford University, researchers unleash strange digital critters in a virtual sandbox and see how they evolve when faced with problem-solving tasks.

As writer and artist James Bridle wrote in the recently published Ways of Being, we always tend to think that intelligence is what humans do and what happens in their minds. there is. He argues that artificial intelligence provides a very realistic way for us to agree with all the other intelligence that exists and appears throughout the globe. Bridle calls all intellect ecological, intertwined, and related to the world. It sounds like Toriko is navigating the ruined city of The Eating Eagle. Creature game designer Fumito Ueda explained her independence, her ability to make decisions in the environment, and how much we believe she is a real creature. To be.

These kinds of ideas raise questions: can we one day think of virtual animals as real animals? I’m still not sure if I’m ready to commit to this (as academic sesgidings have provocatively). Virtual creatures and real creatures are fundamentally different beasts. One is driven by the intuition of computer-programmed algorithms, and the other is driven by biological processes and organic matter that has evolved over millions of years. That said, Stray, Last Guardian, and other games promised by non-humans in the foreground are new, unexplored bonds between humans, non-humans, and virtual. Strays, with cat fans scattered around the internet, will give you a glimpse into an increasingly intertwined future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/7/22/23272850/stray-endling-video-game-animals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

