Republican lawyers generally warn Google not to curb anti-abortion centers in search results





Seventeen Republican prosecutors urged Google not to limit the display of anti-abortion centers in search results. They made a request a month after Democrats asked the company to refrain from directing people looking for information on abortion to such centers. Republican AG suggested that if Google mandates a request from the other side of the aisle, it could investigate the company and take legal action. “If you don’t resist this political pressure, we will act swiftly to protect American consumers from this dangerous axis of corporate and government power,” they said, Google and Alphabet CEO. I wrote to Thunder Pichai in a letter.

As the Associated Press points out, many of the so-called crisis pregnancy centers in question have religious ties. Some centers have been accused of providing misleading information about abortion and contraception. Following a leak of draft opinion suggesting that the Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade case, a ruling guaranteeing the right to a national abortion (a move the court made in late June), Democrats in the House and Senate , “Crisis Pregnancy Center aims to crack down on false ads that it employs to discourage patients from receiving the necessary reproductive care, including abortion treatment.”

“Sending false information and directing women to fake clinics that don’t provide comprehensive medical services is dangerous to women’s health and undermines the completeness of Google’s search results,” Democrats said in June. I wrote in the letter on the 17th. They quoted statistics showing that one-tenth of Google’s searches for terms such as “abortion clinic near me” and “abortion pills” included results from anti-abortion centers.

Republican AG has challenged the Democratic mission. They said that crisis pregnancy centers often offer services such as free ultrasound, pregnancy tests, sexually transmitted disease tests, and childcare classes. “These pregnancy centers serve women no matter who they are or what they believe in,” they write. “These attacks threaten not only the people who belong to the center, but also the mothers who are in desperate need of the support provided by the center.”

The AG said Planned Parenthood acknowledged that the Crisis Pregnancy Center “has a religious mission” and is a faith-based organization that opposes abortion.[reek] “Religious discrimination”

They further say that if Google responds to “this inappropriate request to bias search results against a crisis pregnancy center,” their office will open the company for possible violations of antitrust and religious discrimination laws. He said he would investigate. The AG also “considers whether additional legislation, such as indiscriminate rules under the General Transportation Act, is needed to protect consumers and markets.” They gave Google a 14-day response.

Engadget contacted Google for comment. Google has previously stated that it will remove abortion clinic visits from users’ location history. Meanwhile, YouTube today began removing videos that contain unsafe instructions on how to self-manage abortions.

All Engadget recommended products are selected by an editorial team independent of the parent company. Some stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through any of these links, you may earn affiliate commissions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/google-search-anti-abortion-centers-republicans-184448354.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos