Everywhere, today’s hybrid workplace debuts a refurbished headquarters designed to enable employee collaboration and innovation





Ryan Schneider, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anywhere, said: “The newly redesigned Madison Hub is very excited about how employees can connect, collaborate and achieve results in a remote environment, as well as guide the industry into the future of their work.”

With a remote-first working model, Anywhere embraces the talent philosophy that many corporate roles work as remotely as possible. The redesigned Madison Hub combines individual “hotels” with technology-enabled collaboration spaces, featuring training and learning studios and event spaces to connect employees and stakeholders. Although there is no permanent office that includes company executives, each Anywhere brand has its own space for franchise prospects, affiliated brokers and agents, and employees to show their unique value and visual identity. Other hub facilities include a grab and go café and coffee bar, wellness facilities, a technology service counter, and an outdoor social space.

Celebrate the launch of the redesigned Madison Habu

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Mayor Bob Conley have joined local officials and members of the Anywhere Management Team to debut the Madison Hub for Employees. Participants were invited to tour the new space and join the functional team, business team, and employee resource groups to participate in more than 20 festive experiences hosted by the brand’s Anywhere portfolio. Featured stops along the Open House Route include live art showcases of Anywhere culture and values, wellness and productivity demonstrations, milestone brand anniversary celebrations, photo and video booths, and a variety of games and activities. Was included.

“We are delighted to have CEO Ryan Schneider and the entire Anywhere team attend the Ribbon Cut Ceremony at the newly refurbished Anywhere Headquarters in Madison, NJ. As all real estate professionals know, the best in real estate. The three important words are: “Place, place, place. “By recommitting to Madison, Anywhere proves that New Jersey is the perfect place for any business, the best place for employees and their families, and the best place for clients,” Phil said. Governor Murphy said.

Last month, the company officially completed the corporate rebranding from Realogy to Anywhere. This means that every consumer, everywhere, has a strategic focus on building a more frictionless, digitized home buying and selling experience. This transformation also represents the company’s mission to further advance its culture and talent strategy into the future and drive employee growth throughout the career journey.

About Anywhere SM

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is committed to empowering everyone’s next move. Realty Anywhere SM portfolio, home to some of Sotheby’s International’s most famous brands, including Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby’s International, has state ownership in addition to franchise and brokerage services. Includes, settlement, transfer companies, and nationwide mortgage formation and underwriting joint ventures. Supporting nearly 1.5 million home transactions in 2021, Anywhere focuses on simplifying, digitizing and integrating real estate transactions for all consumers, no matter where they are in the home buying and selling process. With innovative products and technology, Anywhere increases the productivity of approximately 196,200 independent distributors in the United States and approximately 136,400 independent distributors in 118 other countries and territories. Recognized as one of the most ethical companies in the world for 11 consecutive years, Anywhere has been named a rewarding company for 4 consecutive years and was named one of LinkedIn’s top 2022 US companies by Forbes. Awarded as one of the best employers in the world in 2021.

