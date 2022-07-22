Climate Technology Company EAgronom adopts “Farmers First” philosophy to drive sustainable agricultural innovation





Robin Saluoks is co-founder and CEO of climate technology company eAgronom, helping farmers build more sustainable businesses using AI and other innovative technologies. The company has more than 1,500 agribusiness customers who manage more than 1 million hectares of land across Europe. In a recent interview with an insider, Salox gave us a bird’s-eye view of his company journey and his approach to driving innovation for local farmers:

What are the biggest business challenges you are facing today? How are you working on it?

One of the biggest business challenges we face is finding ways to better connect stakeholders working on true climate goals with partners working on projects to isolate CO2 from the atmosphere. is. More specifically, we work with farmers who want to bring sustainable change to their farms, but struggle to achieve it in a short-term and profitable way.

How can technology help drive innovation?

We are developing tools to calculate farm emissions and verify that the data for generating carbon credits in line with the guidelines are correct. Our core technology revolves around data collection and validation tools for land use management. It allows farmers to easily plug in and perform their own data analysis for measurement, reporting and validation (MRV). It also integrates machine learning and satellite surveillance into the platform to make your data more robust.

What is your current growth plan?

Earlier this year, we raised Series A funding to help farmers optimize their onboarding process, set up new global dealers, and launch the eAgronom Carbon Program. We have also launched a program to fund high quality carbon sequestration projects by pre-purchasing credits. This allows farmers and landowners to start a future-proof farm without having to wait more than five years to receive the funds. today.

Who are you partnering with inside or outside the company to drive business and technology decision making?

As climate engineers involved in farm management, we have always believed that it should be a farmer first. We work with other business people to scale up, work with farmers to understand their needs and continue to provide actionable solutions. In addition to working on climate solutions, we work with scientists and data experts from various universities to avoid greenwashing and strengthen our commitment to true climate. We work with reliable external auditors to validate carbon removal units (CRUs) and organizations that set carbon accounting standards.

How excited are you about the technology of the future and what it means for your business and sector?

As an optimist, I see great growth opportunities ahead in the areas of agricultural and climate technology. Great solutions are being developed across the industry, from carbon sequestration and storage to green energy solutions, as well as technically. There is also a major integration of agroecological knowledge in the industry. For me, this is a great sign that more people from different backgrounds are working together to create a ready-to-use solution on the market.

