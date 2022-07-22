



Apple developers tasted the new Near by Interactions feature of iOS 16 at WWDC last month. This allows third-party smart devices to communicate with Apple’s ultra-wideband (UWB) U1 chips in the background for a new hands-free user experience, such as activating lights. You can make a light bulb just by walking. Developers will have access to real-time, accurate location triggers in the new framework, and chipset manufacturers will be able to seek MFi certification for interoperability with U1. This is what chip maker Qorvo did this week (via MacRumors).

In a press release, Carbo Mobile Products President Eric Cleviston, a rich portfolio of UWB chips, modules and software will help accelerate the ecosystem of connected UWB products and accessories. The company has received MFi certification for its DW3110 integrated impulse wireless UWB wireless transceiver, allowing other companies to purchase this chip and integrate it into their accessories to use Apples Neighborhood Interactions.

The U1 chip on certain Apple devices acts as a highly localized GPS locator and now uses AirTag to find keys on the couch, unlock cars, and point iPhones at friends via AirDrop. You can share files with and pass Now. Play songs on your HomePod while Jedi Wave your iPhone. The U1 chip is currently integrated into iPhone 11 and above (iPhone SE series not included), Apple Watch Series 6 and above, AirTags, HomePod mini, and not specifically included in Apple TV Remote and iPad Pro.

Apple isn’t the only one doing things in UWB. Smart tracker pioneer Tile is working on a UWB tracker to fight Samsung with Apple AirTags and Galaxy SmartTags. Tesla is also reportedly trying to integrate UWB into electric cars, but automakers (or Apple’s competitors) could automatically smart summon cars when they leave a private jet. You may pursue Nearby Interactions (and maybe that’s a good thing).

Last year, Apple began allowing other accessory makers to integrate their products into Find My device locators. NearbyInteractions will surely grow an ecosystem of smart devices that can unlock doors and more without removing the iPhone. Future devices that use Nearby Interactions will simplify connected setups and use U1-enabled devices, although smart home products with a variety of sensors can be obtained to trigger space lights. It works only when it is present, which may reduce unintended triggers.

