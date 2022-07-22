Google Pixel Deals: Pixel 6 is free for trade-in, 6A pre-order free earphones





If you’re already running email, calendar, or cloud storage on Google, it makes sense to choose Google’s phone. Google’s Pixel line-up has won multiple spots on the list of the best mobile phones in 2022. The $ 600 base model Pixel 6 was chosen as the best Android smartphone for less than $ 600, and the step-up Pixel 6 declared one of the top three spots overall. Google’s latest affordable A-smartphone, the Pixel 6A, which CNET’s Lisa Eadicicco called “the best Android smartphone for under $ 500,” will also be released next week and is currently available for pre-order. But no matter which model best suits your needs, there is no reason to pay more than you need. Below is a summary of all the best deals from both carriers and retailers that are available for purchase now on all three models.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

If you’re having a hard time deciding which Pixel model is best for you, check out the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro comparison for a complete breakdown of specifications and performance. If affordability is your number one priority, we recommend choosing one of the budget-friendly Pixela A series.

Pixel 6A Deals

The latest model in Google’s budget-friendly A-series, the Pixel 6A, will be available next week on July 28th. Also, some pre-order offers have already begun to appear. Amazon was the first major retailer to sign a 6A contract, but we will continue to update this page as more retailers and carriers launch their own promotions.

The Pixel 6A isn’t available for purchase yet, but CNET’s Lisa Eadicicco got it a little earlier and called it “the best Android smartphone under $ 500” in the first review. It features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz, slightly smaller than the full-size Pixel 6. With 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, it’s slightly less than the standard Pixel 6, but it’s still more than enough for most people’s needs. It also boasts 5G capabilities and Wi-Fi 6 support for ultra-fast browsing. For only $ 449, this is arguably one of the most valuable smartphones you can find at the moment.

And this pre-order offer from Amazon adds even more value. Google’s Pixel Buds A series was named one of Android-centric favorite earphones in 2022. Pre-order your Pixel 6A from Amazon and you’ll get a $ 100 worth of pair for free. There is no noise canceling feature, but there is an adaptive sound that adjusts the volume when moving between quiet and noisy environments. The 12mm dynamic driver provides rich and detailed sound and has a battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge.

This pre-order offer is only available until 12:59 pm EST on July 27th. Prior to that, it could always be sold out. If you want to take advantage of this transaction, we recommend ordering early rather than later.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Deals

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are Google’s latest flagship smartphones. They have a whole new design, an improved camera and more. From magic erase-like features to incredible image quality, these phones have a lot to love. 6 Pro can be quite expensive, so you need to make sure you get the best Pixel 6 or 6 Pro deal possible. Rounded up all current offers below. We will continue to update as new offers become available.

Whether you currently have Verizon and want to upgrade your phone or are considering a change, Verizon currently has a pretty good offer. If you’re adding a new service line, you’ll get either a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro for free, and you’ll be eligible for trade-in, including old and damaged smartphones. You’ll also get a free $ 200 Verizon Gift Card for every line you switch to select Verizon’s unlimited plan.

Those looking to upgrade an existing line can save up to $ 440 when trading on eligible devices. And if you’re entering the new smartwatch market, Verizon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch for $ 120 off by purchasing the Pixel 6 Pro and activating it with any service plan.

AT & T is currently offering a variety of offers available on two different Pixel 6 models. If you need the standard Pixel 6, AT & T is currently offering a $ 200 discount over 36 months when you activate your smartphone with an eligible unlimited plan. This brings the monthly cost to just $ 15. If you need to step up your Pixel 6 Pro, trade in your old device and activate it with an unlimited plan to save up to $ 800.

And if you want to equip your new smartphone with new earphones, buy a new Pixel smartphone and get a 50% discount on a pair of Google Pixel Buds A series earphones. Simply add both items to your cart and the discount will be applied automatically.

Best Buy is affiliated with AT & T, T-Mobile and Verizon, so it offers several different transactions depending on the mobile operator. Both AT & T and Verizon customers can save up to $ 800 and use either the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro for free. Eligible trade-in and activation with an unlimited number of eligible plans. If you have T-Mobile, you can save up to $ 500 by enabling the new service line. Unfortunately, there are no deals on unlocked models at this time.

T-Mobile currently has two different promotions. One for new lines and the other for existing customers. The first offer is for existing customers and you can save up to $ 300 by purchasing a Pixel 6 via 24 billing credits. To trade here, you need to trade in a qualified smartphone. The trade-in value depends on the model you are trading in.

The second option does not require trading, but it does require you to add a line to your eligible plan. This will give you a new Pixel 6 for $ 99 or a Pixel 6 Pro for $ 399 after you get a 24-month billing credit. Both of these are great options for anyone who wants to buy the new Pixel 6 in their pocket at a low price.

