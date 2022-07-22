After public protest, Google will revive the Play Store app’s permission list





Scroll down the list of Google Play apps and you’ll immediately see this new privacy section.

Google

Tap it to go to this page with details about the data the app collects and how to save it.

Google

Tap each item to see more details.

Google

Last week, Google launched a new “Data Security” screen more widely in the Play Store. A wave rushed into the tech world when it turned out that the new section was an alternative to the regular app permissions display, not the new one. In addition to that, the screen. After a negative public reaction to the news, the official Android Developers Twitter account promised to undo the changes and display the permissions screen side by side with the new Data Safety display.

Data Security is a new Play Store section that allows developers to list the data that your app collects, how that data is stored, and who shared the data. See how Google came to the conclusion that data security is accepted as an alternative to the app’s authorization list. For example, there is a lot of overlap between the two sections. For example, if your app requests your location, you’ll see “Location” on both screens. The problem lies in Google’s implementation of these two screens. The app’s permission list is the actual computer-generated record of the permissions that the app can request, but the data safety section is created by the developer. You can’t fool your app’s permission list while Data Safety is running on your honor system.

advertisement

Here is Google’s full statement:

Privacy and transparency are the core values ​​of the Android community. I’ve heard feedback that the Google Play app permissions section is useful, so I decided to undo it. The permissions section of the app will be back soon. The Data Security section makes it easy to see how your app collects, shares, and protects your user data, but makes it easy for you to view your app’s permission information so that your users can understand what your app is doing. You also need to. It also accesses certain restricted data and actions. We will continue to receive feedback and work closely with the developer community to prioritize the privacy and transparency of your data.

Google is a very data-intensive company, and removing permission screens was another papercut for those trying to protect their privacy. Restoring the permissions screen is a Band-Aid fix, and Google will apply permission detection to the data safety screen and then ask the developer to add more details about why the data is collected and how the data is stored. It seems necessary. Google has already built an automated permission detection system that allows developers to add more details instead of throwing everything away.

The data security section relies on non-lying developers, but Google states that if you “notice a contradiction” in the developer’s account, you can “take appropriate action.” Your thoughts on the data security section depend on your thoughts on Google’s capabilities. There is plenty of evidence that Google often leaves the policing of the Play Store to autopilot.

Listing image by Google Play store

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2022/07/google-backpedals-on-removing-permissions-display-from-the-play-store/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos