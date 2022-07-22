Smart innovation for knowledgeable practitioners





Performing medical practice is like managing a baseball team. It requires skills, talent, equipment, equipment, and instinct. But today, managers are also required to include technical expertise in their capabilities. It’s not enough for a doctor to be a good doctor or a good businessman. Trading tools have evolved. The advantage is that some of the tools available can have a significant impact on the ultimate goal of better patient outcomes without incurring undue cost to the practitioner.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore many issues such as access to patient care, accelerating existing technologies such as telemedicine and innovative options such as distance patient monitoring (RPM).

business

RPM isn’t new, but devices and technologies continue to evolve and improve, and are the subject of practice management discussions. As Deloitte’s research shows, if RPM is expected to save $ 200 billion in the US healthcare system over the next 25 years, how will that affect a particular practice?

RPM offers more effective care methods with today’s technology, but even when capital spending is lower than traditional medical devices, there is an initial cost to adapt the equipment, training, processes, and so on. New technologies are not implemented immediately, so you need to run existing systems while gradually deploying new ones.

In the case of medicine, there are multiple benefits. With proper RPM technology, patients no longer have to go back and forth to the clinic and can manage appointments on a tighter schedule. RPM can also improve speed and access to data. For example, both speed and accuracy of data can be obtained automatically from patients at home with vital signs and other physiological information and sent to the clinic with little intervention from the patient or healthcare provider. Will improve.

With acute care for a particular incident or condition, RPM can facilitate early discharge of a patient from a hospital or inpatient facility if the condition can be effectively monitored from home. RPM technology can provide an automated and ongoing means of checking patients and alerting caregivers of potential problems.

Savings

There is no denying that health care is a business. Optimizing physician time is important because clinics and care facilities need to manage patients efficiently in order to make a profit. Even with RPM, it can be difficult to justify the return on investment of new technologies that replace existing processes. However, adding new revenue streams using RPM can be economically attractive to providers. Here is an example. Cardiologists have been using halter monitors for decades, but they still require multiple direct patient visits and technicians to download and review the data. Halters may be the best choice for some patients, but the addition of mobile telemetry-based cardiac monitoring options adds attractive service options to some demographics.

McKinsey reported that US $ 250 billion in healthcare costs could be shifted to virtual or virtually effective healthcare, especially among patients who grew up in technology. However, in order for virtual care to surpass video calling and telemedicine clinicians, it is necessary to identify compelling applications for using new technologies.

Think about when computers first became mainstream. It’s conceptually great to be told that a computer can perform a myriad of novel tasks. But in reality, it doesn’t matter unless one of these features meets the unavoidable needs. By learning to use a computer to create spreadsheets and reducing the time to read a book from 15 hours to 3 hours, I was able to justify the cost of equipment, software, and training.

The same is true for RPM. For example, to monitor blood pressure, patients are often required to manually measure blood pressure over multiple days throughout the day. The problem with traditional blood pressure cuffs is that it puts a strain on the patient to remember to read and record the information. This often results in inadequate or sporadic data. With medical wearables that can automatically and continuously capture BP measurements, your data will be more accurate and reliable, enabling better diagnosis and treatment.

Continuous RPM monitoring provides vast amounts of raw data. Appropriate applications need to show streamlined clinician data applicable to the situation. Consider self-driving cars. Onboard sensors generate large amounts of data, but the software analyzes and filters only what the driver needs to see. Similarly, continuous RPM monitoring produces large amounts of data, but with the right software and algorithms, the data can help clinicians without being overwhelmed.

future

Like many other technologies, RPM may seem daunting at first, but it doesn’t have to be. Clinicians have the opportunity to help drive the transformation of healthcare by moving technology to the mainstream. Face-to-face medical care is not the only option. Its just a standard care model. A few years ago, home visits were common. Why does RPM help us signal the arrival of a new phase through the generation that grew up with mobile phones and the Internet as a necessity? Healthcare can lead physicians as both practitioners and key decision makers.

Jiang Li is the founder and CEO of Vivalink, a provider of connected healthcare technology for patient monitoring and telemedicine.

