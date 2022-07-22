We played everyone’s favorite new cat-centric video game “Stray”.It’s perfect





We had to know: was it really a cat meow? So we paid $ 30 to download it for the PlayStation 5 and tried it ourselves. It was easy to see why “Stray” appeals to gamers (cat lovers), just cat lovers, and real cats. It’s beautifully animated and provides a break from noisy, action-packed video games. Also, playing as a cat is unusual and interesting. You might call it meow.

The game dystopia, which mainly occurs in a collapsing city, can feel sad and lonely, but the adventure (and the choice of the protagonist) is how many of our own dystopian headlines. A world that served as a welcome pastime: Wildfires and heat waves raged on multiple continents while we were playing, but for a while we wandered around a strange city. It was a ginger cat.

The game begins with a gorgeous, peaceful, lush space that looks like the wreckage of urban infrastructure. You control the protagonist, who quickly leaves the feline family and falls into a deserted city far below.

From there, “getting lost” gets a little confused. It’s clear that some sort of catastrophic event has happened in the city, and the game focuses on solving the mystery of what happened and going home. As soon as you realize, the city is not completely uninhabited. There are no humans, but there is a small drone robot called the B-12 that helps you read signs and stitch things together in a new environment. A humanoid robot with a head shaped like an old-fashioned desktop computer. And a tick-like creature called “Zurks” that sometimes attacks and tries to kill you.

Except for the regular excitement frenzy, most of the time is spent exploring like a cat: understanding the surfaces that can be jumped, the items that can be picked up and knocked down, and the types of cat behavior. Of course, there is a dedicated “meow” button.

What surprised us in this game was the balance between having a specific task or purpose and allowing the user to explore freely. One of us doesn’t play video games at all, the other is a little familiar, but “lost” corresponds to both our interests and skill levels. Overall, it took me a while to complete the gameplay, but it was fun to understand.

In an interview with CNN Business, Blue Twelve producer Swann-Martin Raget said, “We intended to keep it to a minimum, but we have everything we need to keep the game still accessible. I confirmed. ” “You don’t think too much and you can understand it naturally … even if it’s not part of the list of quests and challenges.”

Rain Noony, an assistant professor at New York University who studies media and video games, believes that the sudden popularity of “Stray” is due to several qualities. Unofficial mascot “.

“Playing as an animal can, in a sense,” rest “the human brain,” Noony said. “We’re trying to take this cat to a terrifying world, but the stakes are small, manageable, and a welcome remedy from the increasingly chaotic news cycle.”

Fortunately, in fact, we felt a little more relaxed while playing the game. In part, it’s due to the pace at which cats meander as fast as they meander through desolate streets, sometimes stopping to wrap water or take a nap. It was also the result of meticulous in-game details. Simply press the “meow” button on the handheld controller repeatedly, scratch the bark of the tree, or hum the other kitten to calm down.

The real cat behind the “lost”

In particular, why make the main character of the game a cat? According to Raget, the decision was driven by several factors.

The first was the nature of the universe in which the game was played. The “Stray” dystopian city was inspired by the Kowloon Walled City, a Hong Kong settlement that was considered the most densely populated area on earth before being destroyed by more than one. Decades ago.

However, although people lived in Kowloon Walled City, Blue Twelve’s two co-founders, both artists, said, “For cats, the amount of small walkways is a truly perfect playground and they give the world. I started to realize that it was a fresh perspective. The building. “

Perhaps more importantly, the Blue Twelve team is crazy about cats. In the studio office in southern France, there are two full-time cat executives (“I sometimes turn off my computer when I try to save my work,” says Raget), a studio employee. Most have cats and love them. ..

In fact, the main character of “Stray” is mainly based on the stray cat Murtaugh, which was found and adopted by the co-founder of Blue Twelve a few years ago.

Humans are not the only fans

BlueTwelve’s passion for cats is also reflected in consumers who are “lost” like catnip. It’s one of Steam’s most popular games, one of two platforms played by nearly 50,000 people on Thursday, just two days after its launch, and over 21,000 people who purchased the game from Steam were “overwhelmed.” Left a positive review.

“If you want to be a cat, playing Stray is the next best thing,” read one review.

Sony’s PlayStation (and the platform it bought and played), another platform available for Stray, didn’t answer questions about the number of copies of games it’s sold so far, and Blue Twelve refuses to share sales data. Did. .. (When asked about selling through the platform, Steam instructed CNN Business to contact game publisher Annapurna Interactive. Annapurna Interactive declined to comment.)

Founded a little over five years ago with the explicit purpose of creating this game, Blue Twelve hasn’t yet thought about what the next project will be.

Currently, Mr. Rugget says he is “overwhelmed” by the reaction to “confusion.”

Humans are not the only fans of the game. Since the launch of Stray earlier this week, social media has been flooded with pet cats fascinated by the orange cats on the screen. (Nothing has been said yet about whether any of them pressed the foot button.)

BlueTwelve realized early on that “Stray” could have that effect, thanks to his cats Miko and Jun.

“When the cats in the office started reacting to what was happening on our screen, I think we felt we were on the right track,” Rugget said.

