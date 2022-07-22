Tech Athletics Announces Staff Promotions Athletics GeorgiaTech Yellow Jackets





Georgia Institute of Technology’s senior track and field staff, Lia Thomas and Mike Flynn, have both been promoted to track and field directors, Todd Stancebury’s track and field director announced Friday. Thomas acts as Associate AD / Performance Nutrition and Flynn acts as Associate AD / Media Relations.

Communication and nutrition are the two most important pillars for the overall growth of our student athletes, and Mike and Leah helped us to excel in these areas, he said. Stan’s Berry said. They acted as mentors for our student athletes and were excellent representatives of our mission to build Everyday Champions. We are working to expand student athlete development programming, and these natural promotions show that. We look forward to Mike and Leah helping our student athletes succeed over the years to come.

Thomas has been a member of the Georgia Institute of Technology’s track and field staff for 19 years. She started as Director of Nutrition in 2003 and was transferred to Director of Total Person Support Services and Sports Nutrition in 2008. Thomas was promoted to Assistant AD in 2018 to train student athletes.

In his promoted role, Thomas will continue to oversee the daily work of nutritional development for student athletes to achieve optimal performance through nutritional counseling and personalization of dietary plans. A recognized leader in sports nutrition, Thomas is featured in the College Football Hall of Fame Nutrition Exhibition.

Oak Ridge, Tennessee is a top cross-country and track performer at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition in 1999. Thomas moved to Atlanta to attend a graduate school in Georgia and earned his master’s degree. He earned a degree in exercise science in 2003. Thomas is a registered and licensed nutritionist, a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Nutrition, a Certified Specialist in Sports Nutrition, and a founding member of the University and Association of Professional Sports Nutritionists.

Flynn joined the Georgia Institute of Technology Athletic Association staff in June 2016 as an Assistant AD for Communications and Public Relations. In his role, he is the lead correspondent for football at Georgia Institute of Technology and the chief spokesperson for the athletics division. He also oversees the day-to-day operations of the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Athletics Communications and Public Relations Office.

Prior to arriving at Georgia Institute of Technology, Flynn spent 13 years at Appalachian State University, where he was an athletics director / sports information assistant for the past 10 years. He arrived in Boone, North Carolina as Assistant Sports Information Director in 2003 and was promoted to Director in 2004. Flynn, a member of the Appalachia State Athletics Senior Management Team, managed all communications and publicity for the Mountaineers football and baseball program.

Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Flynn was also a member of the Sports Information Staff at TCU (2001-03) and the University of Miami (Ohio) (1999-2001). He holds a bachelor’s degree in voice communications from Miami (2001) and a master’s degree in advertising / public relations from TCU (2003).

