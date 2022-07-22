Software: How Software Controls Competition and Delays Innovation





More than a decade ago, Internet entrepreneur and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen proclaimed that software is eating the world. The winners Andreessen wrote in The Wall Street Journal are primarily entrepreneurial tech companies that are invading and overturning established industry structures. His essay was a distillation of articles of faith that have been held for many years in Silicon Valley.

Obviously, some traditional businesses such as advertising and retail have been favored by software-fueled companies such as Google, Facebook and Amazon, the new giants in the corporate environment. But according to James Bessen, executive director of the Technology & Policy Research Initiative, the story of software is very different.

Faculty of Law.

In his new book, Bessen challenges what he calls the myth of destruction. He claims that large companies in an industry are building complex software systems to manage sales, marketing, operations, and product offerings that are essentially competitive. He argues that the acquisition of this software by large corporations helps explain increased economic concentration, increased inequality, and slowed innovation.

According to Bessen, this is a broader economy that goes far beyond the handful of big tech companies in Silicon Valley. There are benefits to software that economists have not yet considered in practice. Today, software is not accelerating creative destruction. The software is suppressing it.

Bessen brings a different perspective to his economic analysis. A former software entrepreneur in the personal computer era, he founded and ran an early desktop publishing software company for 10 years. He made millions of dollars when he sold a venture to a large company in 1993. It was a pocket change by the standards of today’s tech startups, which meant Bessen’s career freedom.

Bessen then contacted Eric Maskin, a former roommate at Harvard University who became a professor of economics at his alma mater. Mr. Bessen explained that economists have ideas about the software industry that might be of interest to him, Muskin recalled. They also wrote a research treatise on why patents often oppose software innovation, an industry that thrived when information was shared.

The collaborative research helped start Besan’s career as a scholar. His research focuses primarily on the economics of innovation and the broad impact of technology. The title of his book, The New Goliaths: How Enterprises Use Software to Dominate Industry, Kill Innovation, and Undermine Regulations (Yale University Press) suggests harsh critics. But his past research extends to the technical side as well.

In 2015, amid growing concerns that automation was a job killer, Bessen published a treatise investigating the impact of computer automation on 317 occupations from 1980 to 2013.

Bessen is an entrepreneurial outsider in the field of economics. He has built an unorthodox career in academia, gradually becoming more prominent over the years, doing one interesting research project at a time. He became respected in the business world without his PhD.

The New York Times Gym is not a professionally trained economist, so he has his own perspective, said Muskin, a former college roommate who won the 2007 Nobel Prize in Economics.

The fusion of data analysis and narrative case studies is a hallmark of Bessens’ research. He is a business historian and a fluid writer. His book contains instructions on the use of evolving software in many industries, including automotive, banking, retail, insurance, garbage transportation, logistics, and trucking.

Bessens’s observations of increased market concentration, increased inequality, and reduced innovation and productivity are similar to those of other researchers. However, most of these surveys are high-level economic surveys. His focus is to explore the industry and individual companies in more detail in search of the underlying technology engine behind a wide range of economic trends.

Chiara Criscolo, an economist at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, said he has a new complementary view of what he sees. It gives you many of the mechanisms of why we got to the place we got.

The mechanism is what Bessen calls proprietary software. He broadly defines it not only as code, but also as organizational changes that companies make to leverage the data, worker skills, and technology they collect about their customers and businesses.

His proprietary software measurements do not include spending on standard business software from companies such as Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce. Instead, companies invest in custom software from those suppliers and other suppliers, as well as their applications. He states that some software may be open source code that is available for free, but the entire system is closed.

Bessens’s analysis is based on government and industry data and is supplemented with information on work and salary estimates from Lightcast, a labor market research firm recently renamed from Emsi Burning Glass. Total investment in proprietary software increased 74% to $ 239 billion over the decade to 2019, the latest government statistics. According to Bessen, large companies are using this technology to manage complexity and gain a competitive advantage.

Large banks use software and customer data to customize the provision of credit cards to individuals in ways that small rivals cannot. Wal-Mart and Amazon use their own software to streamline logistics and personalize marketing. Google and Facebook use it to target ads.

Insurance companies use this to tailor and sell health insurance to the individual. Pharmacy benefit management companies use this to navigate the complexity of drug reimbursement plans. And the list goes on. In Bessens’s view, the evidence of the benefits of proprietary software is abundant and compelling.

Bessen estimates that software-enabled winners in the industry are more productive than their smaller rivals and pay an average of 17% or more more for the same job.

But they claim that their success comes at a huge price. The competition is suffering. Since the late 1990s, the chances of dismissing the dominant company, which is usually one of the top four companies by sales in the industry, have been reduced by half. And he argues that technology is spreading and being adopted throughout the industry more slowly than before, exacerbating the trend of inequality and market concentration.

The answer to his policy is not to dissolve the dominant companies, but to open them up little by little or forcibly. For example, IBM separated software from its hardware business in 1969 under antitrust pressure. Bessen writes that the move has led to a thriving software industry.

He argues that today’s proprietary platforms can be opened through access to software platforms or access to customer data that collects prescriptions that European and American policy makers are considering.

Bessen refers to the seemingly unlikely protagonist, the Amazon. By opening up the computing infrastructure, he said, the cloud computing industry was born. In a sense, he said, Amazon is a model of what other companies want to expect, albeit with proper regulatory oversight. One of the criticisms of Bessens’s analysis is that he is observing a wave of technology adoption that has a long way to go and his concerns are exaggerated.

These superstar companies are extremely productive, said Robert Atkinson, chairman of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a policy research group. The question is why other companies are still productive. He added that they are likely to catch up.

And companies that seem to be well-established are unaffected by truly innovative, tech-savvy newcomers. For example, Amazon will challenge Wal-Mart in retail, and Tesla will take over the Detroit car maker.

With the exception of both, Bessen argues in part in support of his claim. He said both are strong companies, primarily because of their excellence in designing and leveraging complex software. According to Bessen, technology is less confusing than trenches and plays a different role than in the past.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/small-biz/entrepreneurship/how-software-is-stifling-competition-and-slowing-innovation/articleshow/93043370.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos