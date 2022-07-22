Tech
Hull-based HiiROC Wins KPMGs UKTech Innovator 2022
HiiROC, a hull-based technology scale-up that develops low-cost, zero-emission, scalable hydrogen generation solutions, has won the competition with fast-growing companies across the UK and was named KPMG UKs Tech Innovator 2022.
More than 250 technology scale-ups from across the UK have applied for participation in the contest, representing the best innovations in various areas. A list of 80 candidates for the most innovative companies participated in the regional heat during June and found the last 12 tech giants of the future.
Then last night, I headed to Leeds at the University of Leeds innovation hub, Nexus. Tim Davies, CEO of HiiROC, provided a winning pitch for the jury of the technology industry and the investor community.
In collaboration with the University of Hull, HiiROC is a Hull-based SME that has developed thermal plasma electrolysis. It uses a production unit designed, developed and built to accelerate cost-effective and climate-friendly hydrogen production.
Thermal plasma electrolysis offers lower capital investment and operating costs than other technologies, provides a more energy efficient solution than other methods, produces more hydrogen per kW of electricity, and creates an on-site production unit. Use to reduce shipping costs and reduce storage and compression costs.
UK Tech Innovator 2022 Champion
HiiROC was selected as the UK winner by competing with technology scale-up companies nationwide that offer the best innovations in various fields.
Health tech, clean tech, mobility, and advanced manufacturing were represented by multiple finalists. All of these capture the essence of competition by providing technical solutions and improvements to many social challenges. HiiROC has joined the impressive list of successful winners, including companies such as FIDO Tech, VividQ and What3Words.
With the Web Summit in November, HiiROC will take the stage of global competition in Lisbon to compete with innovations in 23 other countries. The winner at that stage of the contest will be selected for the Global Tech Innovator 2022.
Warren Middleton, Lead Partner of the KPMG Emerging Giant Center of Excellence in the United Kingdom, said:
The power of the tech sector to influence globally is more important than ever, and UK innovators are a true success story. Despite global economic challenges, UK innovators are attracting record levels of VC investment, raising more than 15.7 billion in the first half of this year and successfully entrepreneurial, confused and scaled up across the UK It shows the ability to create, attract, and nurture behind the scenes.
There were some great finalists here who represented innovation across different disciplines. All of these capture the essence of competition by providing technical solutions and improvements to the many challenges facing the world today. HiiROC is a great addition to the growing number of innovative UK companies that are proving that there are many opportunities for growth if companies are ready to think differently or face problems from new angles. Here is an example. Good luck to them as they represent Britain in the global competition in Lisbon. We are pleased that all finalists can support the journey to become tomorrow’s tech giant.
Adrian Pool, a digital native director of Google CloudUKI and one of the judges in the evening, added:
The judges did the very difficult task of having to choose one winner from these great businesses that made very exciting sales. HiiROC was chosen for its clear opportunity to solve global challenges, strong management, and the opportunity to expand quickly. As part of the KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator Contest in Lisbon later this year, we are pleased to have the opportunity to tell a story on the global stage in front of investors, professionals and global companies.
TImDaviesHiiROC and WarrenMIddletonKPMG
Tim Davies, CEO and co-founder of HiiROC, said: In particular, in the face of such exciting competition with some very good companies, 2022 in the UK is pleased that he was selected as the KPMG Tech Innovator. This award reflects our great team, the passion they show, and what we enjoy on our journey.
We are working to influence everyone’s problem, Global Net Zero. So the prospect of introducing HiiROC to viewers around the world in Lisbon is an opportunity to gain real momentum for new and improved ways to make hydrogen. We are very much looking forward to meeting other international innovators like us who are pushing for solutions to important global issues. I feel that this is not only a victory for us, but also for the hydrogen sector to give momentum to the issues that actually affect climate change.
Complete list of 12 UK finalists: Magway Mobility
Sector: Mobility
Region: London
A pioneering, cost-effective, intelligent and sustainable system for moving goods. It consists of vehicles traveling at high speed over a network of above-ground or underground pipes approximately 1 meter in diameter. Networks can span distances ranging from hundreds of meters to tens of kilometers.
Hoptrov
Sector: Space Technology
Region: London
A Plug and Play software solution that provides accurate timing for global businesses, fulfills compliance obligations, improves operational efficiency and reduces costs.
Its network delivery solution provides compliance and security for global financial markets, media and broadcast, gaming, e-commerce and distributed ledger technologies.
It is highly resilient, secure, verifiable and auditable, quick and cost effective to install, scale and maintain, and easy to use in real time for compliance, operations and advanced management.
Eatron Technologies
Sector: Mobility
Region: Midland
A scale-up of automotive software dedicated to the realization of software-defined vehicles by automakers and Tier-1s around the world to accelerate the realization of net zero mobility.
We have developed and sold / licensed an intelligent connected battery management system for use in continuous production in our new electric vehicle program.
Curvalux UK
Sector: Tech4Good
Region: Northeast
Offering patented fixed wireless broadband technology, providing carriers with sustainable solutions, cost-effective investment in remote, affordable, fast, high-quality signal internet for low-income households Provide.
HiiROC
Sector: Clean Tech
Region: Northeast
Low cost, zero emission, scalable hydrogen production technology solution.
Innovas Medical
Sector: Health Tech
Region: Northwest
It provides a hardware and software platform that enables simulation and training centers across the country to perform both face-to-face and remote surgery training. They connect both trainees and faculty through systems that allow objective metrics and performance tracking, such as video recordings and the ability to give subjective comments from faculty before a formal assessment is complete.
Nanoplexus
Sector: ESG
Region: Northwest
We provide MXene and 2D material solutions such as airgel developed with platform technology for new catalysts, composites and energy storage devices. This will meet our goal of developing a scalable and cost-effective clean energy infrastructure for a more sustainable future.
Novosound
Sector: Advanced manufacturing
Region: Scotland
Design and manufacture of ultrasonic sensors using breakthrough thin film technology to meet the limitations of traditional ultrasonic waves. This includes products and customizable solutions for new applications in the industrial, medical, dental and wearable markets.
Integrated graphene
Sector: Advanced manufacturing
Region: Scotland
A technology development and integration company that leverages its unique patented 3D graphene foam Gii as a component to deliver higher performance, lower cost and more sustainable products in the trillions of dollars market.
ViridiCO2
Sector: Clean Tech
Region: South Central
Carbon dioxide (CO2) solution provider. Makes CO2 available to chemical manufacturers, basic industries, and other manufacturers with high CO2 emissions as raw materials in the synthesis of high-value chemical products.
Pokit Diagnosis
Sector: Health Tech
Region: Southeast
A Cambridge-based company that sells rapid blood tests for the diagnosis of stroke.
Natural beads
Sector: Clean Tech
Region: Southwest & Wales
Commercialize an innovative process developed at the University of Bath to produce cellulose-based biodegradable fully spherical beads to replace the microplastics currently in use.
