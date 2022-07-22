Best Google Pixel 6a Case 2022





Are you planning to upgrade to Google Pixel 6a as soon as you have the opportunity? It seems that you need a case to use the upcoming Pixel 6a. If you already have a Pixel 6a, there are more reasons to speed up the case buying process.

Here are some of the most rugged, most attractive and coolest looking cases. Satisfy your desires by picking up one of the best Google Pixel 6a covers that can withstand shocks and drops.

These Pixel 6a cases are

Caseology Nano Pop

Staff recommendations

Caseology’s two-tone NanoPop series is unimpressive. As you can imagine, the Pixel 6a iterations are beautiful, durable, and have the same comfortable yet grippy build that has been loved for years. Especially Ninja Turtle fans can enjoy Abo Green Nano Pop.

FINON Google Pixel6a cotton case

stand out

FINON’s cotton case for the Pixel 6a has a stunning look due to the cotton fabric on the back. Not only does it look trendy, the case has a double layer to protect it from impact.

Spigen tough armor

Deceptive looks

The Pixel 6a’s Spigen Tough Armor is painfully clean in midnight green. But don’t be fooled by their beauty. This is one tough case made to withstand. Spigen cleverly included a sleek stand that pops out from behind without sticking out too much.

Osophter clear case for Pixel 6a

Brag everything

Show your skin with the Osophter Clear Case for Google Pixel 6a. When it comes to soft, transparent cases, we trust Osophter to deliver it. These reinforced corners minimize inadvertent fall and collision damage. In addition, a free screen protector is included in the price. Cost-effective free goods? Yes, please.

UAG Scout Series

One army

For the rugged Google Pixel 6a case, the absolute best bet is the UAG Scout Series. UAG builds a tank-like scout case with military-grade fall protection. The black cover can easily withstand the elements and has a dark appeal.

Answer colorful series

Pop color

Change the look of your Pixel 6a with the bright and flashy Anccer Colorful Series. Available in five monochrome shades, these thin silicone cases make a bold claim without making your Google phone bulky.

Otterbox Commuter series antibacterial agents

Get rid of bacteria

This lovely case is offered in bright bubble gum pink shades and plain black numbers. Otterbox’s Commuter Series Antibacterial Pixel 6a Case is built like a military-grade fall protection tank that also kills bacteria.

Speck Impact HeroPixel6a case

Smooth to the touch

I’ve used Speck’s Impact Hero case before and it feels surprisingly smooth to the skin. The texture of this Pixel 6a case is very slippery and has a matte finish, but it’s still reasonably flexible and slim. It also provides 8 feet of fall protection and antibacterial properties.

Caseology Parallax

Something sophisticated

Is there a case that is more elegant than the stunning Caseology Parallax? The combination of back and side textures, coupled with the matte finish of the cover, shows great finesse. Did you raise the corner for safety? check. Complex details? check. Great colorway? check. Nothing is desired in this Pixel 6a case.

Pela Google Pixel 6a case

Will be green

Enjoy these beautiful eco-friendly Pixel 6a cases from Pela. Each Pela Google Pixel 6a case is made of sturdy material for an interesting smooth texture. When you are done using it, you can completely compost it, so you can safely dispose of the peller cover. Choose your favorite from 27 unique colors and patterns.

Poetic revolution series

Sturdy gear

Prepare for the worst with this sturdy case from Poetic. The robust Revolution series offers the highest level of durability for the Pixel 6a, along with a stand for hands-free use. If you throw your Pixel on the floor, the built-in screen protector will protect your pixels properly.

Rosebono Gradient Google Pixel6a Case

Ombre costume

Transform your precious Google Pixel 6a into trendy ombre outfits with the Rosebono Gradient Case. This translucent soft case has some exciting shades that blend in with the natural colors of the Pixel 6a. It’s not very protected, but the subtle hue changes from bottom to top look great.

Kowauri Leather Wallet Case

Unconventional wallet

Who says the wallet case must be big and thick? Kowauri’s leather wallet case adds little weight to the Pixel 6a, but offers the benefits of a slim storage slot. A good old rubber band will prevent the card from falling when you are out.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case

HD transparency

Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid Case is much more expensive than the Osophter Clear Case. But these extra money pays the price of less noticeable raised lips for higher quality TPU, precise cutouts, and less noticeable robustness.

Steelevo dual layer wallet case for Google Pixel 6a

Clever purse

Teelevo’s dual-layer wallet case for Google Pixel 6a is the perfect solution for embedding your wallet in your smartphone cover without being bulky. As a bonus, the small cover that opens to reveal the hidden card slots also acts as a kickstand.

Get a case with personality and flair

Google has always been teasing the beautiful Pixel 6a until its launch. Since I came here, I couldn’t get any more excited. You can keep your fun-sized smartphone fresh for years right after you buy the best Pixel 6a case and pick up your hard screen protector.

The wisest way to protect your Pixel is to grab one or two smartphone covers. After all, the Pixel 6a with Tensor is one of the best-budget Android smartphones, so you don’t want to risk it.

I’m a fan of all three Pixel 6a colorways, but the importance of using a phone cover is undeniable. Of all those, our favorite case is arguably the Deep Midnight Green Variant Caseology Nano Pop. It’s slim enough for everyday use, sturdy enough to withstand drops and shocks, and gives your table enough grip. The aesthetic of the sweet ninja Turtles is the top cherry blossoms.

For those who want to show off the unusual design of Google smartphones, a transparent Pixel 6a case such as the Osophter Clear Case or Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case is a good choice. Do you feel bold? Let’s liven up things with the Rosebono GradientGooglePixel6a case of Ombre. This allows you to peek into the Pixel’s design while adding color splashes at the same time.

For clumsy people who have broken one or two phones in the past, we recommend maneuvering towards rugged numbers like UAG Scouts and Poetic Revolution. Both options are excellent rugged Pixel 6a covers, but the Poetic case outperforms UAG thanks to its built-in screen protector and kickstand. The Pixel 6a doesn’t share the Pixel 6 series fingerprint sensor, so you can use Poetic Revolution’s screen guard without reservation.

