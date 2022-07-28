Google’s new Midtown Atlanta office is the jewel of the city’s technological surge





Google first expanded to the suburbs of northern Georgia in 2001, with less than 12 employees. Five years later, the tech giant moved to Midtown, two blocks away from the new skyscrapers.

Currently, more than 1,000 Google employees work in Georgia, but the company refused to offer a certain number of people to work in the new tower. In addition to the two Midtown offices, Google has a data center in Douglas County.

Mathew Prichard, Google Atlanta’s co-site leader, said it had expanded significantly. We didn’t just show up in this town yesterday. We have been here for 21 years.

In the new modern office space, decorative peaches hung from the floor-to-ceiling string of the meeting space. Megaphones hung from the ceiling between the lighting fixtures in the cafeteria to pay tribute to the protests and the history of the civil rights city.

Let’s make this a love letter to the city of Atlanta, Pritchard said about the design of the office.

The lobby, which is themed around the city’s famous music scene, is centered around a large heart-shaped decoration that increases or decreases the light depending on the loudness of the room.

Governor Brian Kemp will tour the Google Midtown office with Marty Kemp on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (NatriceMiller / natrice.miller @ ajc.com)

Governor Brian Kemp will tour the Google Midtown office with Marty Kemp on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (NatriceMiller / natrice.miller @ ajc.com)

Companies gather in Midtown

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic disruption of the office market, Midtown has experienced an influx of companies setting up shops in the city, especially in the technology arena.

Cisco, Microsoft, Mailchimp, and Airbnb are just a few companies joining Google to announce the move of their new office to Midtown in the last few years. Non-tech companies such as Norfolk Southern, Ansem, and Visa are also moving workers around the city.

The Metro Atlanta office market is experiencing a rebound after the COVID shutdown. According to Cushman & Wakefield, the state is at a pace of securing more than 8 million square feet of rental office space for the second consecutive year. It still lags behind the 9.5 million square feet of office space leased in 2019, but the significant increase since 2020 has fallen to just 7 million square feet.

CBRE’s second-quarter analysis of the Atlanta office market is equally optimistic, stating that the growing variety of companies in the city will add resilience.

He hopes growth will continue and said he would like to use recent corporate investment as ammunition against political opponents to maintain Georgia’s professional business position.

He said he was ready to fight the many truly disastrous policy decisions that have caused incredible gas prices, 40 years of high inflation, and more, as seen in Washington, DC. It was positioned as a state because it was open, profitable, and growing no matter what happened over the next few years. There was a lot of investment and growth.

