Metas Virtual Reality Dream Perspectives Are Increasingly Complex – TechCrunch





For an industry with little big news anymore, this was a huge week for virtual reality. Not surprisingly, all important data points are related to Meta, the only beneficiary of the industry these days. Meta has announced that it has raised the cost of entering the VR ecosystem and has been involved in a new battle with the US government over VR. Again, we’ve spent a great deal of money on Reality Lab’s efforts this quarter.

The strangest news is arguably the unprecedented move of Meta to raise the price of Quest 2 by $ 100. Again, this is a year-old headset that Meta is allegedly selling at a loss to drive more consumers to the market. This significant price increase has raised entry prices from $ 299 to $ 399, demonstrating the company’s willingness to subsidize headsets to be relevant.

This price increase is accompanied by record inflation levels and a hostile stock market that has brought a particularly strong hatchet to Meta’s stock price. The company’s stock is now trading below five-year-old levels, and spending at Reality Labs has become a more relevant concern for investors as the company’s earnings growth begins to decline.

VR and the Metaverse are becoming very expensive tasks for Meta. The company announced on Wednesday that it spent $ 2.8 billion on Reality Labs in the second quarter alone. This is because the company’s Metaverse dream is more than just a marketing story, and many tech companies seem to have reduced their R & D spending in recent years.

Second quarter Metas Reality Labs $ 2.8 billion loss (expenditure). This is the equivalent of startup funding for the entire AR / VR ecosystem. I think it’s 300x Series A funding, or more than three per day of the quarter.

It’s worth remembering why Meta first pursued a strategy to sell headsets for a fee. This was not the company’s original plan. The Rift headset and its controller sold for nearly $ 800 at launch, and after years of price cuts, the company was able to increase device sales. Of course, it was hardware that required a gaming PC and was competing with competitors in a similar price range.

After five years of fast-forwarding, there may still be a small number of headsets, but recently the key to increasing the number of headsets seems to be fixed only at Quest 2, the lowest-cost entry point on the market. Raising the price of tech hardware products in the middle of the life cycle certainly suggests a fundamental miscalculation and is unlikely to be repeated by the company.

The VR industry is forced to compete for relative benefits as the company calls Barrel Quest Pro for the release of the “Project Cambria” headset reported by Bloomberg, and rumors are fixed at a price of $ 1,500. It seems to justify something close to the true cost of that ecosystem, and of that hardware for consumers. This is a big sudden change for Meta, and I wonder how large the audience of $ 1,500 headset users will be in 2022, even with “professional” -focused headsets.

Meta’s efforts are not completely lonely. Sony announced new details this week for second-generation headsets. Apple is investing heavily in the release of long-lagging mixed reality headsets. The device can cost more than $ 3,000 when it’s finally released, and it’s definitely a suite of its “professional” products.

However, Apple seems ready to gain an edge when it comes to acquiring new startups and products in the VR space. Meta’s effort to spend a lot of money to make a fortune in Metaverse appealed Wednesday to FTC to block the purchase of VR developers’ Meta in the studio behind the VR fitness app Supernatural. I faced a challenge that was of great concern when I announced that I was. Blocks of transactions over $ 400 million reportedly blame one of the only withdrawal opportunities in the VR industry at a stage in the industry where it’s difficult to make money and VR startups can’t make money. Will do. Interest of many investors.

Most of the decade after Facebook acquired Oculus, the VR industry remains completely dependent on Meta’s checkbooks. It is clear that the downturn in the public market has forced the company to adjust its infinite spending on subcategories, with many secondary consequences along the way.

