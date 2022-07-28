Why does Instagram suddenly look so different?Welcome to the dark world of app design and “dark patterns”





Widespread criticism from Instagram users for the latest version of the app raises the question: why did they change it?

One answer is to resemble an app that shares images and videos to its main rival, TikTok, which is rapidly expanding its user base.

Since TikTok is purely video, Instagram is heading in that direction as well.

“We’re trying to improve Instagram performance with video,” Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a video last week.

But TikTok’s competition and pivoting to video haven’t yet explained all the changes.

Why is it so difficult to mute a video right now?

Why can’t I scroll the feed quickly and smoothly?

The answers to these questions are in the dark world of behavioral economics, app design, and the “dark pattern.”

Instagram says users want to watch more videos, even if some people say the opposite. What is a dark pattern?

Dark patterns are unintended choices that websites, apps, and other user interfaces unintentionally obscure, mislead, coerce, or trick website visitors or app users. It’s all the way it’s designed to be.

Harry Brignull, a UK-based user experience consultant, invented the term in 2010 when researching low-cost carrier websites.

More than a decade later, the idea of ​​dark patterns became commonplace.

“When I came up with the idea of ​​the dark pattern, I thought it was an occasional niche, and I thought it was really smart to notice it,” Brignul said.

“And now it’s everywhere.”

Some dark patterns are subtle, but some are really obvious.

If signing up for an account is really easy, but difficult to cancel, Brignull calls it a “cockroach motel.”

If a sales website puts a countdown clock on an offer to accelerate customer decision making, that’s also a dark pattern.

Many are malicious, but not all. If you remember the grocery you bought last time on the supermarket website and didn’t buy it this time, it’s a dark pattern, but it’s a little helpful.

Above all, our daily lives are always shaped by dark patterns.

According to a recent report, 83% of Australians have had negative experiences due to dark patterns, forcing them to spend more than they intended or accidentally signing up for something.

Large social media platforms are the best way to exploit these deception techniques, Brignull said.

“For these software companies, a team of data scientists and designers are all teaming up to optimize all the numbers,” he said.

“These companies are motivated to use operational techniques.”

Is this why it’s difficult to mute Instagram videos?

Mostly yes.

In summary, the new version of Instagram has more videos, more ads and suggested posts, snap scrolling instead of continuous scrolling, and stretches the content to the edge of the screen.

On top of this, muting or unmuting the video is a bit more difficult. Pause the video before tapping it to mute it.

Petition circulated on Instagram (courtesy: Instagram)

An article earlier this week suggested that some of these changes appear to be “dark patterns lifted from TikTok.”

Mr Brignul generally agreed. Making it difficult to mute audio is “even a bit hostile to the user and business friendly,” he said.

He said that videos with sound turned on are more appealing, meaning that users are more likely to see them.

“You can see why they are doing that. They want to get a graph showing that video ratings are rising to the right.”

By switching from smooth continuous scrolling to snap scrolling, users need to flick between videos and pay more attention to each, but this was also designed to increase the number of viewers in the video, he said. ..

“This seems to increase the number of viewers for each video.”

But what’s good for figures isn’t always popular with the viewers themselves.

Loading

This is especially true for apps that are more than 10 years old and have more than a billion users.

The petition to “remake Instagram Instagram,” which began three days ago, has over 100,000 signatures and is endorsed by prominent users like Kylie Jenner.

Critics say the photos they want to see are buried in the video that the algorithm wants them to see.

This is nothing new. Every time Instagram updates the platform, some users complain and ask to return the top-run photo share.

There’s a certain irony to Instagram influencers who express their nostalgia in an era when the platform wasn’t very commercially concerned.

In any case, Instagram must continue to find ways to compete with TikTok without alienating existing users, Brignull said.

“I think they’ve realized that TikTok is doing very well and that video is a great medium for advertising and selling high-performing ads.”

“They are under constant pressure to improve their performance.”

Users “shift to video over time”: Instagram

On Tuesday, in response to user criticism, Instagram head Adam Mosseri posted a video “to clarify a few things.”

Loading

First, he said the change was “a test on a few percent of the people out there.”

“It’s not good yet. If you want to ship to the rest of the Instagram community, you need to move to a good location.”

That may be true, but Instagram has been testing the new full-screen version since at least May, and seems to have been open to more users ever since.

He said the transition to video would never be reversed.

“When we see what people share on Instagram, it’s shifting to video over time,” he said.

Therefore, despite the protest, the changes will probably stay here.

Nick Johnson, a behavioral economist at QUT, said people would get used to change.

“People don’t like change, but people tend to adapt pretty quickly,” he said.

Brendan Markey Tauler, a behavioral economist in Brisbane, agreed.

“I think it’s a bit of inertia for those who don’t like changing apps.”

Brignul preferred to wait.

“It’s always very annoying when a product changes at your feet,” he said.

“All social media companies use some form of manipulation to get you to do something.

“In the next few weeks, it will be [new] Improves version performance.

“Then you will be able to determine for yourself how deceptive it really is.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-07-28/instagram-update-and-the-murky-world-of-dark-patterns/101275310 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos