See what’s ahead at the Dallas Startup Week Corporate Startup Innovation Summit »Dallas Innovates

For innovators, entrepreneurs and startup founders in the region, one of Dallas’ biggest events is just two weeks away.

DEC Networks’ flagship event, Dallas Startup Week, will be held next month by Capital Onekicks, starting August 7th and ending August 11th, effectively directly at SMU’s Cox School of Business.

Lisa Tran, Managing Director of Corporate Engagement and Strategic Partnerships at SMU Cox, said the event brought together innovative leaders across the sector to support the growth and success of the startup community, creating partnership possibilities. increase.

Billed as more than 100 events and more than 200 speakers for 5 days, 8 of Dallas Startup Week, North Texas’s largest event focused on entrepreneurial success, financial impact and driving innovation We are celebrating the year.

This year’s DEC Network-sponsored festival will include three summits, each targeted at a specific group. Dallas Innovates recently talked about the Disrupt Dallas and Women of Innovation Summit. DEC has announced the details of its third Corporate Startup Innovation Summit.

Put together innovation

The Corporate Startup Innovation Summit, which aims to integrate the breadth and diversity of the local ecosystem of enterprises and start-ups, is about how enterprises shape future business ideas, models and investment trends to create new opportunities. Provides insight.

The summit will be held directly at the SMU Cox School of Business Collins Center and will be held online at Brushfire on August 11th from 9am to 5pm.

Here’s what I’m looking forward to at the event:

9am: Breakfast and Networking 9:30 am: Welcome Address Capital One Vice President of Financial Services Technology and Data, Marissa Horn, Senior Vice President of Research and Innovation, Dallas Regional Council 9:45 AM: Keynote Speech

Jim Older, Managing Founding Director and Director of Toyota Ventures

Adler, an executive advisor at Toyota Laboratories, began his rocket engineer career at Lockheed Martin. Adler has set up and led a startup before joining the automaker’s independent venture capital firm. Adler is a member of the JetBlue Technology Ventures Investment Board and a former Board member of the Department of Homeland Security’s Data, Privacy, and Consistency Advisory Board.

11:00 am: Startup involvement in corporate innovation

Panel Stacey Gee-Miller Leads Strategic Innovation at Toyota Financial Services (TFS) Raamel Mitchell, Global Director of Microsoft Black Partner Growth Initiative Shay Phillips, Sales Assistant VP Duane Dankesreiter of AT & T’s Program Management Office, SVP of Dallas Regional Council Research & Innovation, Moderate Panel 12:00 pm: Lunch and Networking 1:00 pm: Keynote Speech

Fireside chat with wired editor-at-large, Steven Levy

Mandy Price, CEO of Dallas Diversity and Inclusion Platform Canarys, speaks with an editor who is called the country’s premier technology journalist. Levy has authored numerous books, from investigating cryptocurrencies and computer culture to large tech players.

2:00 pm: Financing Perspectives and Its Role in Building DFW as an Innovation Hub Panel Brian Chambers, President and Co-Founder of Capital Factory Benjamin Van, Founder and CEO of Impact Ventures and Inclusive Capital Fund, David Kang, Senior Vice President, Head of Data Insights, Moderates the Panel. 3:15 pm: The founders of the Accelerator Pitch Competition are: Ricktet – Hoborobo Jaret Wright – Higer Rewards Williamgrass – Ostrich Jake Haman – AUTIX Ronnie Smith – On The Road Lending Reina Handelman – Angstrom Piezoelectric Company Daniel Boiler – Leeds Lee Mohammed Nie – Janta Power Michael Pittman – Simple Money Academy The judges of are as follows. BillMcNulty, Operating Partner, CapitalOne Ventures Jury TBD DennisCail, CEO + Co-Foudner, Zirtue 5:00 pm: Awards and Closing Remarks

David Kang, Senior Vice President of Financial Services at Capital One, Head of Data Insights

Countdown to Dallas Startup Week

If you missed the preparation for the Women of Innovation Summit, check here for more information. And if you’re interested in the Disrupt Dallas Summit, click here.

Click here for more information or registration.

Quincy Preston, Kevin Cummings, and Leslie Barker contributed to this report.

Dallas Innovates is a media sponsor and DEC Network partner organization for Dallas Startup Week.

