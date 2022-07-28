Google July 2022 Product Review Algorithm Update Now Available





Google has confirmed that the July 2022 Product Review Update, the fourth in a series of updates for low-quality reviews, is currently being rolled out.

The update will be released today on July 27th and will end in a couple of weeks.

Google announced on Twitter while linking to the official page for updating search rankings.

Today, we released the July 2022 Product Review Update. After the rollout is complete, update the ranking release history page: https: //t.co/sQ5COfdNcb

— Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) July 27, 2022

If Google’s announcement comes as a surprise to you, that’s why. Many of Google’s algorithmic changes, including updates to all product reviews so far, are made without warning.

But it doesn’t have to be bad. Each time the algorithm is updated, the ranking can improve, especially if there is a problem with the last update.

Here’s what you need to know about the July 2022 product review algorithm changes:

What has changed?

Today’s update is an improvement over Google’s product review algorithm introduced in March 2021.

This algorithm is designed to reward reviews that share detailed research, rather than thin content summarizing information that can be found on the manufacturer’s website.

Today’s update does not include new guidance. We encourage websites that publish product reviews to continue to focus on meeting Google’s stringent standards for high-quality content.

In short, Google wants to make sure that they have directly tested and experimented with the product they are reviewing.

You can make this clear to Google and your readers by including information such as quantitative measurements, strengths and weaknesses, and comparisons with other products.

Rewriting the same content that already exists on the web will not cut it anymore. Google is currently prioritizing reviews that offer unique value. Even the original photo is virtually essential.

Will you be affected?

If you do not publish product reviews on your site, this update will not apply. It is not a core update that affects all search results.

Even if a customer sells a product that can be reviewed on your website, this update does not apply because it is not considered the same as the review article.

This update applies to websites that publish long-form product reviews, such as those found on websites such as Wirecutter and CNET.

If you notice that your product review page rankings will fluctuate over the next few weeks, it could be due to a July 2022 product review update.

In the event of a negative impact, the best way to recover is to follow Google’s guidance to improve the quality of your product review page.

Featured image: Thongden Studio / Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-july-2022-product-review-algorithm-update-rolling-out-now/459209/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos