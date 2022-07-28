Google Nest camera footage may be shared with police without a warrant





Google may allow U.S. law enforcement agencies access to emergency footage without a warrant

Under certain circumstances, Google may share Nest security camera footage with US law enforcement agencies. This revelation comes just a few weeks after Amazon creates a headline to provide video footage from a ring security camera to law enforcement, but there are no warrants at all. Google says the specific definition of “emergency” may depend on the police, but it will only share data with law enforcement agencies in the event of an emergency.

Amazon and Google are currently just some of the only companies responding to this emergency, according to reports from CNET. Arlo, Eufy, Wyze, and Apple have all confirmed to publications that they will not share data without a proper warrant or court order.

The definition of “emergency” that guarantees this prompt sharing seems ambiguous. Both Google and Amazon state that in most cases law enforcement agencies need to follow appropriate procedures to produce warrants, subpoenas, or other court orders. However, in the event of an emergency, Ring only asked law enforcement agencies to fill out a two-page form, “imminent death or serious physical injury to anyone in need of information disclosure without delay. It only means when there is a danger. ” These are then reviewed by a dedicated team to decide whether the request will be accepted or rejected, but this process does not seem to be very transparent.

Google follows a similar practice. The company also kept the door open for sharing data with law enforcement in the event of an emergency, but there was no further information about the process given. Google cites the Electronic Communications Privacy Act. It states that providers like Google may share information with the Legal Department without a subpoena. However, this is not required. After all, the sentence has “potential”.

The other companies mentioned (Arlo, Eufy, Wyze, and Apple) have made it clear that sharing data is not legally required. In fact, both Apple and Eufy use end-to-end encryption and can’t share footage at all because they don’t have access to the footage. This is not the case for Arlo and Wyze, but it does make it clear that law enforcement can easily jump over the hoop of getting a warrant if camera access is needed in an emergency. Create a form provided by Amazon or Google.

Amazon has so far allowed 11 requests this year and has announced that it has notified affected owners when the emergency is over. Even before that, there was controversy in 2019 that some employees would have unlimited access to security cameras. If you’re looking to enter the security camera market, it might be best to stick with some of the best security cams from Arlo, Eufy, Wyze, and Apple. Quality of life features like Nest Aware may not be worth this potential privacy breach.

