Arrival notification will be added by sharing location information of Google Maps





Google is rolling out some new map features for the summer, but the highlight is an important location-sharing update that allows you to receive arrival and departure notifications.

Google Maps has added location sharing notifications that can alert you when someone arrives at or leaves your location. Once this feature is published, open a page in your app to start the setup process. Alerts are continuous because they are “every time” a person arrives / departs.

Let’s say you go to a concert with a group of friends. If they already choose to share their location with you, you can set up a concert venue address notification so that you can see when they arrive and meet immediately. You can also set up notifications to confirm when they left the venue in case they were split.

This is intended to make it easier for people to “adjust their schedules and feel at ease”. The latter is especially ideal for ensuring that someone gets to the place.

One of the plans to use this feature this summer is when you go hiking alone. Reassurance that someone knows I’ve returned safely by asking my sister to set a notification so she can see when I return to the trailhead parking lot Will give you.

In terms of privacy, Google states that “notifications can only be set for people who have already chosen to share their location with you.” People who share their location receive multiple reminders that the location is active and someone has set up arrival / departure notifications.

People who share your location with you will receive multiple reminders, including both map app push notifications and emails, and regular monthly emails.

In addition to stopping sharing of your location, you can “completely block someone from setting up notifications.” Google Maps is rolling out location sharing notifications globally for Android and iOS.

Google Maps Details:

