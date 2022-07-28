Google Hiring Freeze | StreetFins





Earlier this week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai issued a statement in a company-wide email looking at how current domestic and global economic problems have affected multi-billion dollar companies. The main concern raised in the leaked email is the freeze on employment. This is a measure Google hasn’t taken since the 2008 financial crisis more than a decade ago. In addition, the job freeze places more emphasis on current employees working harder, and Pichai states that all employees need to be more entrepreneurial and continue to work harder. increase. Below is a leaked email circulated among all Google employees.

letter

Hello Google employee,

It was hard to believe until the first half of 2022. It’s a great opportunity to thank my great work so far this year and share with my lead what I think of H2.

An uncertain global economic outlook came to my mind. Like all businesses, it was unaffected by economic headwinds. What I value about our culture is that we have never seen this kind of challenge as an obstacle. Instead, we saw them as an opportunity to deepen our focus and invest in the long run.

At these moments, I turn to our mission. It is about organizing information around the world and making it accessible and usable by people all over the world. That’s why I joined the company 18 years ago and I’m optimistic about its impact on the world. Knowledge and computing are the ways we move our mission forward. This is the lens you use to decide whether to invest in areas such as search, cloud, platforms, hardware, the teams that support them, or the AI ​​that enables more useful products and services.

We focus on doing our best and help people and society when we do it really well. The investments made in the first half reflect this vision. In the second quarter alone, we added about 10,000 Google employees and have a lot of commitment on the start date of the third quarter. This partially reflects the seasonal college recruitment calendar. These are extraordinary numbers and show our excitement for long-term opportunities, even at uncertain times.

Recruitment progress achieved so far this year has slowed the pace of recruitment for the rest of the year, while supporting our most important opportunities. To balance 2022 and 2023, focus your hiring on engineering, technology, and other important roles, and make sure that the talent you hire is in line with your long-term priorities.

From now on, we need to be more entrepreneurial, more urgent, focused and hungry than we have shown on a sunny day. In some cases, it means consolidating where investment overlaps and streamlining the process. Otherwise, it means pausing development and redeploying resources to higher priority areas. It’s all our responsibility to make the company more efficient — stay tuned as we are creating more ways for you to work on and share ideas that help you.

Significant slowdown in employment

Google’s freeze on adoption is brilliant, but it reflects the entire tech market. Competitors such as Microsoft have also issued statements to completely curb or freeze employment in 2022 and 2023, when the global recession is imminent. Another major factor in this slowdown was the hiring enthusiasm that occurred during the pandemic. Technology companies faced significant growth and supplemented by adopting newly discovered virtual environments, as highlighted in the email above stating that 10,000 new employees were on board. Google in the second quarter of this year.

Stock price decline

In addition, Google’s valuation has fallen by about 20%, raising concerns about other aspects of the company. In particular, current employees will face stricter scrutiny compared to the previous quarter to bring stock valuations back to sunny days. However, as Pichai vows to streamline investment and reduce spending duplication, departments such as investment and R & D, which are the pillars of Google’s innovation in that sector, are also facing scrutiny, slowing quarterly budgets. Is more likely to be. Overall reduction in spending on unwanted items. The move has widespread implications not only for companies, but for the entire tech sector as Google is known to buy major start-ups and invest in a large number of companies. With these cuts in sight, startups have been unable to secure investment and partnerships with prominent tech companies over the last decade, which has led to greater tech companies gaining more market share. Changes can be seen in the broader economic environment. Areas such as Silicon Valley.

Conclusion

This latest trend, following rising inflation and the impending global recession, has secured corporate profits even for flagship companies, which are generally considered less affected by such fluctuations in the domestic and global economies. , Spurring stagnant growth to sustain the whole. This period, as stocks are totally in the red in almost every area, not just the tech sector. Rivals such as Microsoft have experienced a 24% drop in stock prices, and even Wall Street’s beloved Tesla has fallen 9% in news of slowing employment and current economic conditions. It’s almost certain that Google will follow suit. It is one of its rivals in terms of slowing employment and tightening spending, as companies aim to survive this recession and last longer than their competitors in smaller start-ups.

About the author

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://streetfins.com/google-hiring-freeze/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos