TECHFEST2022 | Science and Technology Promoting Open Innovation for Sustainable Development





Prime Minister Pham Minh Chin discusses with representatives of innovative companies at TECHFEST 2021 in Hanoi

TECHFEST 2022 consists of a series of offline and online through breakthrough technologies such as 2D and 3D virtual exhibitions. Virtual reality conference room for seminars, contests and investment connections on one platform. More notably, investment connectivity activities will be systematically initiated with the corresponding legal assistance services to enhance the attractiveness of the investment.

Pham Hong Quat, Chairman of the National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Development, reported that TECHFEST 2022 welcomes the emergence of new and interesting technology villages in the following five groups.

_Future: Virtual reality, digital transformation, blockchain

_Techhub: Smart Agriculture, Tourism, Real Estate, Finance

_Community: Community support services, inventions and innovations, global technology support

_Social Impact: Green Energy, Circular Economy

_ Open Innovation: Government-based, corporate, social organizations.

These high-tech villages will support local TECHFEST activities by sharing their national business experience.

Vice-Chairman of the Ngo Huong Nam National Committee for Foreign Vietnamese mentioned another goal of TECHFEST 2022 and supported the involvement of foreign Vietnamese intellectuals in the country’s innovation process. Currently, the committee has formed a network of members in 15 countries, and in the hope of expanding TECHFEST to other countries, for foreign Vietnamese experts to become co-leaders of the above villages. We plan to develop a mechanism.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chin said that innovative activities require appropriate mechanisms to effectively utilize talent, especially from universities, vocational schools and research centers. This mechanism should enable the establishment of markets with healthy competition and cooperation between ministries, state agencies and businesses, and promote innovation for more impressive breakthroughs.

At the last TECHFEST 2021, the Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of innovation in addressing current socio-economic issues, which are objective requirements for national development, protection of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and improvement of living standards. ..

