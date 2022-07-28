Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro Launched for the First Time in India Today: Prices, Specifications, Offers





The Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will be available for the first time in India today (July 28) via Flipkart. Both smartphones and earphones were announced with Pixel Watch during Google’s I / O event in May. The Google Pixel 6a is powered by the company’s in-house Tensor SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Customers can purchase handsets in three different color options. The earphones come with active noise canceling (ANC) support and have a dedicated transmission mode.

Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro pricing and launch offer in India

The price of Google Pixel 6a in India is set at Rupees. 43,999 for the only 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Available in chalk, charcoal and sage color options.

The price of the new Google Pixel Buds Pro earphones is Rs. 19,990. Earphones were presented in four different colors: charcoal, coral, fog and lemongrass. As mentioned above, both smartphones and earphones will be available for purchase in Japan via Flipkart from today.

Flipkart offers instant discounts on Rs. 2,250 with the purchase of Google Pixel 6a using an Axis Bank card. E-commerce websites offer EMI starting with Rs. Up to 1,504 rupees. 1,000 cash back for Kotakku Bank credit card purchases. There is an exchange discount up to Rs. 19,000 as well. Customers can get Google Nest Hub Gen 2, Pixel Buds A Series, or Fitbit Inspire 2 for Rs. 4,999 when purchased with Pixel 6a. Buyers can also enjoy a 3-month trial version of YouTube Premium and Google One for free on this device.

Google Pixel 6a specifications

The Pixel 6a runs Android 12 out of the box and features a 6.1-inch Full HD + (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It features an octa-core Google Tensor SoC and a Titan M2 security coprocessor and is paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Pixel 6a camera unit includes a 12.2 megapixel primary sensor and a 12 megapixel secondary sensor. SELPHY has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Google phones have 128 GB of internal storage and an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The smartphone also has a 4,410mAh battery.

Google Pixel Buds Pro Specifications

Google Pixel Buds Pro TWS earphones support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and provide a dedicated transparent mode that allows the user to hear the surrounding sounds. It features a capacitive touch sensor and supports multipoint connectivity that allows you to pair multiple devices at the same time.

Google Pixel Buds Pro has a Bluetooth v5.0 connection and can be paired with a Bluetooth v4.0 + device. The earphones have an IPX4 drip-proof structure, and the case has an IPX2 drip-proof design. The charging case supports USB Type-C for wired charging and Qi wireless charging. The charging case supports fast charging, with a 5-minute charge for up to 1 hour of listening time. The total listening time is up to 31 hours (without ANC).

