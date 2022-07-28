36 I found a malicious Android app on Google Play, did you install it?





A new batch of 36 Android apps, including adware and malware, has been found on the Google Play store. They have been downloaded about 10 million times, some are still available and all need to be removed immediately from the Android device.

As reported by Bleeping Computer (opens in a new window), a malicious app was discovered by Russian anti-malware company Dr.Web (opens in a new window). Features advertised by the app include photo editing, virtual keyboard, system optimization, wallpaper changer, user interface skins, and memo / list app. In either case, the app has the secondary purpose of stealing social media accounts, displaying disturbing ads to users, and signing up for premium services.

For adware-focused apps, each app asks for permission to put it on the battery saver exclusion list so that it can always run. You also need permission to display an overlay window on top of other apps. Once installed, hide the app icon or replace it with an icon and name that suggests it’s a required system app. A complete list of malicious apps is included at the end of this article.

A list of malicious Poco Launcher apps on Google Play. (Credit: Doctor Web)

Three apps have been discovered that use Android Joker malware to execute arbitrary code and subscribe to premium mobile services without the user’s knowledge. These three apps include:

Poco Launcher

4K professional camera

Heart emoji sticker

Use two more apps called “Water Reminder-Tracker & Reminder” and “Yoga-Beginner to Advanced” to automatically load your website and click on banners and ad links. The other, simply called “Chat Online”, focuses on dating apps, trying to get personal information or simulating chats with real people before requesting payment to continue chatting. I will chat.

Finally, there are several apps called “YouToon-AI Cartoon Effects” and “Pista-Cartoon Photo Effects” designed to steal data to access your Facebook account.

All Android users are encouraged to check their devices to make sure they don’t have these apps installed. If so, you’ll need to manually uninstall it and then run a virus scan to make sure nothing is left behind.

Editor’s recommendation

Then be vigilant. Google hasn’t removed all of these apps from Google Play yet, and you may see more apps. Be sure to check your comments and research the developers to make sure your comments are valid before installing a new app that you are not 100% sure about.

Here are 36 malicious Android apps for checking your device:

Photo Editor: Beauty Filter (gb.artfilter.tenvarnist)

Photo Editor: Retouch & Cutout (de.nineergysh.quickarttwo)

Photo Editor: Art Filter (gb.painnt.moonlightingnine)

Photo Editor-Design Maker (gb.twentynine.redaktoridea)

Photo editor and background erase (de.photoground.twentysixshot)

Photo & Exif Editor (de.xnano.photoexifeditornine)

Photo Editor-Filter effect (de.hitopgop.sixtyeightgx)

Photo filters and effects (de.sixtyonecollice.cameraroll)

Photo Editor: Blur Image (de.instgang.fiftyggfife)

Photo Editor: Cut and Paste (de.fiftyninecamera.rollredactor)

Emoji keyboard: stickers and GIFs (gb.crazykey.sevenboard)

Neon theme keyboard (com.neonthemekeyboard.app)

Neon Theme-Android Keyboard (com.androidneonkeyboard.app)

Cache cleaner (com.cachecleanereasytool.app)

Fancy charging (com.fancyanimatedbattery.app)

FastCleaner: Cache Cleaner (com.fastcleanercashecleaner.app)

Callskin-Caller Theme (com.rockskinthemes.app)

Funny caller (com.funnycallercustomtheme.app)

CallMe Phone Theme (com.callercallwallpaper.app)

InCall: Contact Background (com.mycallcustomcallscrean.app)

MyCall-Call Personalization (com.mycallcallpersonalization.app)

Caller’s Theme (com.caller.theme.slow)

Caller’s Theme (com.callertheme.firstref)

Funny Wallpapers-Live Screen (com.funnywallpapaerslive.app)

4K wallpaper autochanger (de.andromo.ssfiftylivesixcc)

NewScrean: 4D Wallpaper (com.newscrean4dwallpapers.app)

Stock wallpapers and backgrounds (de.stockeighty.onewallpapers)

Notes-Reminders and Lists (com.notesreminderslists.app)

4K professional camera

Online chat

Heart emoji sticker

Pista-Cartoon Photo Effects

Poco Launcher

Water Reminder-Tracker & Reminder

Yoga-for beginners to advanced players

YouToon-AI cartoon effect

