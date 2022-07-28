Solving the world’s food shortages





According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAOUN), the total annual amount of food waste in the world is about one-third of the world’s food production. In addition to the immeasurable humans suffering from global hunger, the economic losses are enormous.

Estimated total waste is $ 1.5 trillion annually. Fresh produce accounts for about 40% of this loss and costs an estimated $ 400 billion annually. Given the growing world population and environmental factors such as desertification affecting the world’s cultivated lands, safer and more effective options are needed.

Fresh vegetables in the supermarket. Photo courtesy of chuyu2014.

Israel has a decent reputation as an innovative high-tech leader, including growing areas of agricultural technology (Agritech). According to Start-Up Nation Central, a record $ 833.5 million was invested in agricultural technology and water tech in 2021. This is a 150% growth since 2020.

One of Israeli start-ups’ innovative agritech solutions is to extend the life of fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the supply chain with the goal of significantly reducing the amount of wasted fresh food.

The microbial flora is in a good place to share its patented technology with the world. Their solution is to extend the shelf life of fresh food by addressing the causes of food spoilage. Today, the world’s agricultural sector uses cold supply chain infrastructure to distribute most of its products. Despite this low temperature process, molds, bacteria and other pathogens degrade large amounts of produce, ultimately leading to spoilage.

Pesticides and chemicals offer options, but they can be harmful and are usually bound by strict government regulations. This is an ongoing problem as government officials continue to limit more chemicals and lower the level of approval for traces of chemicals.

As people become more environmentally friendly, the arrival of environmentally friendly solutions to the problem of perishable food spoilage is a breakthrough that contributes to global food security. The microbial flora solution can be easily applied by immersing the produce in it or using a spraying device.

What makes the microbial flora unique?

Avocado with or without microbiota treatment. Photograph of microbial flora provided.

Founded in 2018, Israeli biotechnology startup Microbiome uses natural probiotic solutions to prevent spoilage and extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables by up to 100%. With this safe and effective method, Microbiome is in a position to lead the next generation of Agritech dedicated to reducing the vast amount of fresh produce of the year discarded worldwide.

The patented formulation of the microbial flora is based on the principle of competition. It uses a bacterial consortium of 7-9 good seeds to compete with harmful pathogens that thrive on fresh produce. These beneficial bacteria consume nutrients and space for harmful organisms to grow and provide long-term protection to reduce mold, pathogens and fungi.

Expand your horizons

Microbiota technology has many advantages to distinguish it from its competitors. Most notably, it is a safe, 100% natural biodegradable solution of probiotics. It has been patented, field tested with verified results and approved by the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture. In addition, it is very effective even at extreme temperatures.

Elez Danieli, CEO of the microbial flora. Photo courtesy of Elez Danieli.

Our vision as an IMPACT company is to improve health and well-being in different areas of our lives. The world free of food waste and chemicals is two of today’s major global challenges, and Microbiome is in a good position to bring innovative solutions to address these issues, the CEO said. Erez Danieli explains.

The microbial flora does not limit its vision to Agritech alone. Their goal is to expand to MedTech, Watertight, and other sectors that may benefit from chemical-free alternatives for use in hospitals, farms, and water treatment facilities.

Also, E. Effectively tested in multiple experiments to treat pathogens such as coli, Rhizopus, Colletotrichum, Penicillium Yeast, Lasiodiplodia, Botrytis, Aspergillus Alternaria, Listeria, Salmonella, and green options for additional markets outside the fresh food sector. Can be provided. ..

Future opportunities are immeasurable. We are pleased to begin proof-of-concepts at several Israeli hospitals and evaluate the potential to replace chemicals with safe and effective cleaning and disinfection techniques. Danieli also concludes that it plans to begin testing in chicken coops and barns to evaluate its effectiveness in reducing pathogens such as Listeria and E. coli, with plans to expand into the water treatment and life care markets in the future. ..

The future is now

A patented green innovation, the microbial flora extends the shelf life of fresh food throughout the storage container, warehouse, cooling room, and post-harvest supply chain. This is an innovative step towards saving huge amounts of food and reducing exorbitant economic losses around the world.

The microbial flora is commercially successful in a satisfying and prestigious Israeli agricultural organization that employs green technology. They are now trying to share innovation with the global community to prevent the ongoing annual loss of huge amounts of fresh produce.

With a unique approach to preventing corruption, many believe that they are ready to be at the forefront of ecologically safe and effective agricultural technology in the 21st century.

The company is currently launching an investment round to fund the next phase of global expansion and R & D. Eliezer Gross, CEO and founder of InvestiNation, was excited to welcome Microbiome as a portfolio company on the platform. With innovative biotechnology and a solid team of experts, Microbiome believes to be a true game changer today when it comes to how to store and process fresh produce around the world.

