Google delays blocking third-party cookies again in Chrome





Still at least from throwing away invasive cookies, fingerprints, and other technologies that track user information and behavior across multiple sites for advertising to use Google’s preferred privacy sandbox alternative set. Two years apart. Google initially announced its intention to phase out support for third-party tracking cookies in Chrome within the first two years of early 2020, about two and a half years ago (and one pandemic).

In a blog post released today, Anthony Chavez, vice president of the Google Privacy Sandbox, plans to phase out third-party cookies in Chrome in late 2024. The current development approach (if not the underlying technology so far) has been approved by the UK Competitive Markets Authority (CMA), which could be pushed back in the end.

Google claims to be able to balance the protection of privacy with the ongoing realization of the core business of the online advertising economy, with a new set of APIs (such as the Fledge and Topics API) that you may have heard of. We are working deeply on the testing (including). .. Developers have access to test APIs on their sites and apps. Also, if you’re running a beta version of Chrome, it may already be enabled.

Chrome Image Search Topics API Prompt: Google

The plan is to expand the group of Chrome users with the privacy sandbox API enabled to millions of users worldwide from August, and then gradually increase the number of users from the rest of the year to 2023. Opt in to give publishers and developers time for these sites. To find out how the technology works before the API is generally available by the third quarter of 2023.

If you’re using Chrome, Google says you’ll be prompted with an option to manage your participation each time the participation is rolled out.

Competitors and privacy advocates aren’t quickly supporting Google’s shift, and EFF staff technician Bennett Cyphers is asking Google to refocus its efforts on building a truly user-friendly Web. increase. When Google stopped early attempts at replacing the Topics API (FLoC), Cyphers told us that while FLoC would definitely improve, not being scarier than FLoC doesn’t mean it’s good. .. It informs third-party trackers of the type of site you’re browsing and helps websites and advertisers identify users across devices. Google claims to listen to and respond to feedback while the web community is testing these APIs.

