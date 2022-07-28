Google Delay Moves from Chrome Cookies to 2024 – TechCrunch





Google has again postponed plans to phase out Chrome’s use of third-party cookies. This is the file that websites use to remember their settings and track their online activity. Anthony Chavez, Google’s vice president of privacy sandboxes, said in a blog post that he is aiming for “late 2024” as a time frame for adopting alternative technologies.

long time no see. Last June, Google announced that it would depreciate cookies in the second half of 2023. Prior to that, in January 2020, the company promised to switch by 2022.

“We worked closely to improve our design proposals, based on the feedback of developers, publishers, marketers and regulators through the forums,” Chavez wrote. “The most consistent feedback we’ve received is that we need more time to evaluate and test new technologies before we discontinue third-party cookies in Chrome.”

Google’s move away from cookies dates back to 2019, when it announced a long-term roadmap to adopt a seemingly more private way to track web users. Linchpin is a privacy sandbox aimed at creating web standards that enhance advertising without the use of so-called “tracking” cookies. Tracking cookies, which are used to personalize your ads, can capture your web history and stay active for years without your knowledge.

The Privacy Sandbox proposes to use an in-browser algorithm, Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC), to analyze user activity and generate “privacy protection” IDs that advertisers can use for targeting. .. Google claims that FLoC is more anonymous than cookies, but the Electronic Frontier Foundation describes FLoC as “the opposite of privacy protection technology” and similar to “behavioral credit score.” ..

The privacy sandbox also urged regulators to investigate whether Google’s ad tech objectives are anti-competitive. In January 2021, the UK’s Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) announced plans to focus on the potential impact of privacy sandboxes on both publishers and users. And in March, 15 lawyers from the US states and Puerto Rico amended the antitrust allegations filed last December. Changes to the privacy sandbox will require advertisers to use Google as an intermediary to advertise.

Earlier this year, Google reached an agreement with the CMA on how to develop and release a privacy sandbox in Chrome. This includes working with the CMA to “solve concerns” and continuously consulting and updating with the CMA and the UK Information Commissioner’s Office.

In the meantime, Chavez said Google will extend its privacy sandbox technology trial to “millions” of Chrome users starting in August. After that, the trial population will gradually increase throughout the year until 2023, offering opt-out options to users who do not want to participate.

Google is currently releasing the Privacy Sandbox API, which will be generally available in Chrome by the third quarter of 2023.

“It is essential for the future of the open Web to provide businesses with the tools they need to succeed online while improving people’s privacy,” Chavez wrote. “Listen to your feedback and stay responsive while the web community is testing these APIs.”

