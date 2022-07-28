GTMTips: Preflight request with Google Tag Manager on the server side





For certain types of HTTP requests, the web browser may first use the OPTIONS method to dispatch the request. This is also known as a preflight request.

The purpose of the preflight request is to “verify” the web server that the browser is equipped to handle the type of cross-origin request dispatched.

If the server does not process this preflight request, or if the web browser returns a response that does not match what you actually want to dispatch, the check fails and the browser refuses to send the actual request.

This article will show you how to handle these OPTIONS requests in a server-side Google TagManager container.

First, some context.

The browser automatically sends a preflight check (source) if the browser-initiated HTTP request meets any of the following criteria:

Requests are sent by methods other than GET, POST, or HEAD. It uses Content-Type headers with values ​​other than application / x-www-form-urlencoded, multipart / form-data, or text / plain. Sets additional request headers that are not Accept, Accept-Language, or Content-Language. The XMLHttpRequest contains an upload event.

As you can see, triggering a preflight check is very easy. For example, a regular POST request using application / jsonContent-Type does that.

Install a custom client template

To handle preflight requests in the server-side Google Tag Manager, you need a custom client template deployed in the live container version.

Preflight requests cannot be previewed because they do not have the cookie (or other HTTP headers) that GTM uses to enable preview mode. Therefore, once you have configured the preflight request client (see below), you need to expose the container for preflight processing to work.

Download the client template.tpl from here

In the Google Tag Manager Server container,[テンプレート]Go to the section and click to create a new client template.

In the template editor, click the overflow menu that opens in the upper right corner of the editor,[インポート]Choose.

Find the downloaded template.tpl file, import it into the editor, and save the template.

Next, in the GTM container UI[クライアント]Go to and click to create a new client.

Select the PreflightRequestClient template.

[許可されたリクエストの発信元]Now add a source to accept the request. This should match the source of the URL of the site sending the request (basically protocol + hostname). You can set the value to auto to force the client to try to approve all origins.

[許可されたリクエストメソッド]Add a comma-separated list of accepted HTTP methods. This is usually POST only, but if the preflight check is triggered, it’s a good idea to add other methods as well.

[許可されたリクエストヘッダー]So, add all the headers that don’t meet the criteria mentioned earlier in this article. Content-Type is the most common, but if you want to preview a custom HTTP request in a server-side GTM, you should also add, for example, x-gtm-server-preview.

When you’re done, save the client and then publish the container. It cannot be fully emphasized that the container needs to be exposed for the preflight process to work.

You can now test the tag or script that triggers the preflight check. If all goes well, both the OPTIONS request and the actual HTTP request path will be displayed in flying colors.

Please let us know if you have any problems with your preflight request. please confirm…

Add the correct origin to the client template, add all the request methods you want to use, add all the request headers that trigger the preflight check, and publish the version in your custom preflight request client.

