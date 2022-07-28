Sony begins testing PS5 1440p support





Sony has begun testing support for the PlayStation 5 console at 1440p resolution. This is a very requested additional feature. Testers will be able to access the new PS5 system software beta, including 1440p support, a carefully selected game list in the library, and new social features today.

The new 1440p video output option allows PS5 owners to select this resolution on compatible TVs and monitors. If the game supports 1440p, native 1440p output is supported, otherwise 4K games will benefit from improving antialiasing by supersampling to 1440p output.

1440p resolution on PS5.Image: Sony

PS5 owners using beta software can see if their HDMI-connected display supports 1440p in the screen and video section of their PS5 dashboard. Sony warns that variable refresh rates are not supported on 1440p and will only work on 1080p and 4K on PS5.

This latest PS5 software update also includes a list of games designed to help you organize your games. You can create game lists from the main game library, and each list supports up to 100 games. There is a total of 15 game list limits, and you can add all disc, digital, and streaming games to the list. They are basically folders where you can add multiple games.

New game list for PS5.Image: Sony

Sony has also added new social features, such as a request option to ask friends to start sharing screens, and new notifications when they join a party to let them know when they can join an ongoing game. increase. You can also send stickers and voice messages at parties, and easily compare the differences between 3D audio and regular stereo before choosing your preferred settings.

Sony is testing this new PS5 software in beta testers today and may deploy it to all PS5 owners in the coming months.

