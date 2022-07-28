Zuckerberg: Apple, Meta is exposed to deep philosophical competition





Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

According to the comments of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, obtained by The Verge, Meta and Apple are entering an era of “very deep philosophical competition” that will define the future of the Internet.

Both Apple and Meta plan to invest heavily in mixed reality over the next decade, but have the opposite vision of what the AR / VR / XR landscape should look like ideally.

The Verge has obtained an audio recording of a full-time employee meeting at Meta. There, Zuckerberg answered employee questions about the company’s future competition with Apple in great detail. His comments at least shed light on how Meta sees rivalry.

“I think it’s pretty clear that Apple will be our competitor, not only as a product, but also philosophically,” Zuckerberg said. “We are working on this in an open way and trying to build a more open ecosystem.” He aims to establish some interoperability or portability of assets between virtual spaces. He said he co-founded the Metaverse Open Standards Group with other companies like Microsoft. Apple didn’t participate, and Zuckerberg said, “I don’t think it’s a surprise.”

He continued:

They believe that this is a competition of philosophy and ideas, and that by doing everything ourselves and tightly integrating it, we can build a better consumer experience. And we believe there is a lot to do in specialized areas that span different companies. [that] A much larger ecosystem will be able to exist.

One of the things I find interesting is that it’s not clear in advance whether the open ecosystem or the closed ecosystem will improve. Looking back at the PC, Windows was clearly much larger and became the default and standard for people to use. The Mac worked fine, but I think the PC and Windows were the best ecosystem in the environment.

On mobile, the opposite is true. There are more Android devices than iOS devices, but in developed countries and high-end locations such as the United States and Western Europe. [and] I think many culturesetters and developers are pretty biased towards iPhone and iOS. So when it comes to mobile, Apple has been in a very good position for them. As a result, Apple is one of the most valuable companies in the world, or one of the two most valuable companies in the world.

Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook have said in the past that they believe that either augmented reality, virtual reality, or mixed reality will be the next big computing platform to follow in the desktop and mobile era.

According to Zuckerberg’s quote, Apple is expected to follow the same closed ecosystem on Mac (desktop) and iPhone (mobile), but Meta plays a more open-ended role in Windows or Android due to its complex reality. He sees it as.

But he also said, “I don’t think the future of the Metaverse is written here yet,” admitting that he wasn’t sure if the strategy he bet on the entire company was ultimately right.

He finished his remarks as follows.

Apple will be a competitor. I think it’s pretty clear, but it’s actually a very deep competitor.Not only that [that] They have devices with some features than we do. It’s a very deep and philosophical competition about where the Internet should go. And we’re proud of the investment we’ve made to promote the open metaverse on this and make the next version of computing a little more open.

According to Leak and analysts, Apple is ready to launch its first mixed reality headset. This is an AR / VR hybrid device built on the company’s recent chip design advances and sold at a premium, and the company is also an AR headset at some point in the coming years.

And Meta already owns a more or less VR marketplace after acquiring Oculus on the popular Quest headset. Meta will also soon launch a mixed reality headset and will also introduce AR glasses later.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2022/07/zuckerberg-apple-meta-are-in-deep-philosophical-competition/

