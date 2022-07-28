Google rejects the man 39 times and hires him on the 40th attempt





San Francisco’s Tyler Cowen didn’t stop trying after being rejected 39 times by Google. He finally secured his job on Google.

Highlights The man from San Francisco didn’t stop trying after being rejected 39 times by Google. Share screenshots of your communication with Google on your Linkedin account. Prior to joining DoorDash, TylerCohen worked as an Associate Manager for Strategy and Operations at DoorDash. ..

There is nothing better than getting a dream job, but should I stop if I get rejected? Well, as many of us may be, this man from San Francisco didn’t stop trying after being rejected 39 times by Google. Now it’s the kind of determination and grit you need to succeed in life. He shares screenshots of his communication with Google on his LinkedIn account. Prior to joining DoorDash, Tyler Cohen worked as an Associate Manager (Strategy & Ops) at DoorDash.

There is a subtle line between patience and madness. I’m still trying to find what I have. 39 refusals, one acceptance, Cohen capped his photo. His post has become a hot topic on social media.

Cohens screenshots show that he first applied for Google in 2019 and finally got a job after trying many times three years later. Linkedin users congratulated Cohen for missing out on the opportunity, and some recalled his experience at a major tech company. One user writes that he got a job at the company after applying to Amazon more than 120 times.

Another user joked that he had never heard of a man asking his girlfriend 40 times if he would marry him. Then he asked why his job at the company was so special.

Cohen received many congratulatory messages on LinkedIn, but was also criticized by several users who wanted to realize their value rather than chasing the company.

You applied for and were rejected on May 3rd and applied again on May 6th to get a job. You can only assume that the two applications are for very different roles. If not, it means that Google’s recruitment process is completely random. Google is a very dreamy company, so no matter what role you are given, your goal is just to join the company. So have you spent the last two years applying for 39 different roles? Or, because there were 39 similar roles, a user named Enrico Camporeale wrote that it was a matter of luck after all.

Cohen replied that the role he got was right for him and he wouldn’t choose any more roles in the company. He also added that he was excited to receive an offer from Google.

