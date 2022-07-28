Google has announced changes to its Play Store policy to combat false information, limit advertising and enhance security





The situation for apps is constantly changing, and as a result, app market owners need to adapt their policies to keep up. Google today announced a large number of Google Play Store policies, from minor to very important, that will be enacted over the next few months. Some changes will only be noticed by the developer, but some changes, such as subscription cancellation, should be immediately noticeable to the user.

If there are apps that may violate any of these policies, Google will ensure that all new and existing apps are in compliance with the following changes for at least 30 days from July 27, 2022. You will receive a grace period of. ..

Google Play Store Policy Changes USE_EXACT_ALARM Permission Restrictions (effective July 31, 2022)

The first policy change that takes effect affects developers targeting API level 32 or Android 13. Google introduced USE_EXACT_ALARM permissions on Android 13 Beta 2. The following criteria are required for an app to be approved for distribution on the Google Play store.

Your app is an alarm clock app or a clock app. Your app is a calendar app that displays notifications for upcoming events.

Google has previously stated that this policy change will occur when it announces USE_EXACT_ALARM permissions.

Incorrect health information and impersonation restrictions (effective August 31, 2022)

The first policy changes that affect all users are aimed at limiting the spread of false health information and preventing spoofing. The following are considered health false alarm violations:

Misunderstanding claims about vaccines, such as the possibility of vaccines altering DNA. Advocacy for harmful and unapproved treatments. Defending other harmful health practices such as conversion therapy.

With regard to spoofing, the following are considered violations of the new spoofing policy:

A developer who misrepresents a relationship with another company / developer / entity / organization. An app whose icon and title incorrectly imply a relationship with another company / developer / entity / organization. App titles and icons that are very similar to existing products or services that may be misleading to the user. An app that falsely claims to be the official app of an established entity. Titles like Justin Bieber Official are not allowed without the required permission or rights. Apps that violate Android brand guidelines. Better interstitial ads and easier subscription cancellation (effective September 30, 2022)

Have you ever had to deal with interstitial ads that seemed out of nowhere or were stuck for too long? Google is currently limiting the way developers use them in their apps to improve the user experience. Google says developers can’t show users ads in the following unexpected ways:

In general, full-screen interstitial ads in all formats (video, GIF, static, etc.) that appear unexpectedly when the user chooses something else are not allowed. You are not allowed to start advertising content segments that are displayed at the start of a level or during the game. Full-screen video interstitial ads that appear before the app load screen (splash screen) are not allowed. All forms of full-screen interstitial ads that cannot be closed after 15 seconds are not allowed. An opt-in full-screen or full-screen interstitial that does not interrupt the user’s action (for example, after the game app’s score screen) can last for 15 seconds or longer.

When it comes to making it easy to cancel a subscription, we need to make it easy for users to cancel their subscription. It should appear in your app’s account settings (or equivalent page) by including:

A link to the Google Plays Subscription Center (for apps that use the Google Plays billing system). Direct access to and / or the cancellation process.Stalkerware, apps that use VPN Service, and restrictions on apps must respect FLAG_SECURE

The apps you can use to track people will always be controversial, but some think it could serve as an effective parenting tool. Others may want to use them so that their families can monitor them while on the go, especially if they are in a dangerous place or may be in a dangerous place. However, these tools are often abused and Google has introduced some changes to reduce it. The “Is Monitoring Tool” metadata flag must also be declared, and the monitoring app must also comply with the following conditions:

The app must not present itself as a spy or secret surveillance solution. The app must not hide or hide tracking behavior or attempt to mislead users about such features. The app should always present the user with a persistent notification and a unique icon while the app is running. Clearly identify the app. The app must disclose monitoring or tracking capabilities in the Google Play Store description. Google Play apps and lists of apps must not provide a means to activate or access features that violate these terms, such as links to non-compliance. APKs hosted outside of Google Play.Apps must comply with applicable law. The user is solely responsible for determining the legality of the app in the target locale.

For apps that use VPN Service, Google cracked down on Play Store ad blocking apps long ago. This includes apps that use VPN Service to basically exclude only ad servers. Currently, the company states that only apps that use VPNService and VPN as a core feature can create secure device-level tunnels to remote servers. However, there are exceptions, such as:

Parental control and enterprise management apps. Track app usage. Device security apps (antivirus, mobile device management, firewalls, etc.). Network related tools (remote access, etc.). Web browsing app. Use of VPN features to provide telephony or connectivity services.

The use of VPNService should not be used to:

We collect sensitive personal user data without any noticeable disclosure or consent. For monetization purposes, redirect or manipulate user traffic from other apps on your device (for example, redirect advertising traffic through a different country than your users). Manipulate ads that can affect your app. Monetization.

Finally, the app should respect FLAG_SECURE. The app must not promote or create a workaround to bypass the FLAG_SECURE setting of other apps. FLAG_SECURE prevents some content from appearing in screenshots or untrusted displays. Apps that qualify as accessibility tools are exempt from this requirement unless they send, store, or cache FLAG_SECURE-protected content to access the outside of the user’s device.

Google cracks down on dangerous apps

It’s great to see Google cracking down on dangerous apps and limiting features such as stalking wear. However, it’s clear that regular apps also get caught up in crossfire, and these changes are usually made at any time. For example, is DuckDuckGo a problem because the app has a VPN that can kill ads across the device?

Deceptive apps come in many shapes and sizes, and it’s difficult to selectively implement policies that don’t even affect perfectly rational apps. We constantly monitor and see if any other changes are imminent for some of our favorite apps!

Source: Google

Via: Mishaal Rahman

Source: Google

Via: Mishaal Rahman

