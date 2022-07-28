A 3D immersive view of famous landmarks has been added to Google Maps





Google has developed a 3D immersive view feature for Google Maps that provides a bird’s eye view of notable landmarks. This new feature is being rolled out to mobile users on both Android and iOS platforms and includes 3D images of nearly 100 well-known landmarks around the world.

3D Immersive View works with Google’s artificial intelligence algorithms to capture billions of Google Street View and satellite images and combine them to create realistic 3D depictions. So far, Google has added 3D images of landmarks such as Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, Big Ben in London, and the Empire State Building in New York.

To find aerial photos, look for popular landmarks on Google Maps and visit the Photos section. If Google has added a 3D immersive view of the landmark, it will be available in this section.

According to Google, 3D Immersive View is designed to assist tourists by providing a bird’s-eye view of the area for reference so that the images are not too far apart like satellite imagery.

In 3D, users can preview the landmarks in their natural environment and compare them more easily with what they see on the ground.

But for many, 3D immersive view offers the opportunity to do a little immersive digital tourism, where you don’t have the opportunity to travel, but want to know about destinations on your bucket list.

Another feature deployed on Google Maps is a cycling navigation option that provides detailed route information such as traffic conditions, slopes, road types, construction information, stairs and more. Bikers can also compare routes to see where the bottleneck is in order to choose a faster route to their destination.

Finally, Google has added a shared notification feature that allows users to advise other users of the party when they arrive at a particular location. This is very similar to the Apples Find My Friends feature. This feature requires each person to choose to follow in and share their location. Sharing is time sensitive, email and app driven. Once the event is complete, you don’t have to follow everyone else, so you can simply tap to disable sharing.

3D immersive views and cycling navigation will be rolled out to different cities in the coming months, adding more detailed 3D images and information over time. Shared notifications will be available and users will need to opt in to activate features among users in the group.

