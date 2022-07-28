Below expected revenue and profit growth in the second quarter





Alphabet reported its second quarter earnings on Tuesday. Revenues and revenues showed growth, but fell short of analysts’ expectations. Alphabet stocks have lost a quarter of their value this year.

Alphabet Q2 Key Highlights Results: Revenue Growth: $ 69.69 billion, up 13% year-on-year Profit: $ 19.45 billion, flat year-on-year TAC: $ ​​12.21 billion, compared to expected $ 12.41 billion

Let’s take a closer look at Alphabet’s June quarter figures.

Alphabet Second Quarter Revenue 2022: Increased Revenue

Alphabet reported revenue of $ 69.69 billion in the second quarter, in line with the street estimate of $ 69.9 billion. Revenue growth was 13% in the June quarter and 62% in the year-ago quarter. Advertising revenue was $ 7.34 billion in the second quarter of 2010, below the street estimate of $ 7.52 billion.

Alphabet Q2 Results: Segment Revenue

Alphabet’s main source of revenue was “search engines,” with revenues of $ 40.69 billion. YouTube advertising revenue for the June quarter was $ 7.3 billion. Both companies’ clouds reported revenue growth of $ 6.28 billion, up 35% from analysts’ forecast of $ 6.41 billion. Advertising revenue increased 12% to $ 56.3 billion as marketers spent to manage inflationary pressures.

Revenues from the AlphabetsOtherBets segment, which includes self-driving car units and several health tech projects, and corporate venture arms increased $ 1 million year-on-year to $ 193 million.

Google quarterly results: profits flat

Alphabet reported that profits in the second quarter of 2010 increased by only 0.4% from $ 19.36 billion in the second quarter of 2009 to $ 19.45 billion. Profit per share (EPS) was $ 1.21, but the street estimate was $ 1.28.

Google Q2 Revenue 2022: Traffic Acquisition Cost (TAC)

This metric is used to indicate how much a company pays to other websites to capture traffic. That was $ 12.21 billion, higher than the $ 12.41 billion street estimate. Google’s traffic acquisition costs increased 11.76% year-on-year.

Alphabet stock split:

The company will implement a 20: 1 stock split with July 1, 2022 as the record date, and will pay a one-time special stock dividend for each of its Class A, Class B, and Class C shares. It was carried out in the form. July 15, 2022.

Alphabet Q2: Increase in personnel

According to Google, the number of employees has increased by 21% from 144,056 in the previous year to 174,014. Last month, the company plans to slow hiring pace and investment in 2023 as it will not be affected by economic headwinds.

Alphabet Revenue Forecast:

The company did not provide revenue forecasts. However, analysts expect it to grow 14% annually to $ 293.9 billion.

Alphabet share target price:

26 Wall Street analysts estimate that the average price target is $ 144.45, with a high forecast of $ 205 and a low forecast of $ 113. Shares are currently trading at $ 105.02 per share.

