Alphabet stock is a purchase after split





Alphabet GOOG / GOOGL dominates the online search market with more than 80% of Google’s global share, through which it generates strong revenue growth and cash flow. Corporate cash flow is expected to continue to grow as Google is confident that it will maintain leadership in search. YouTube expects to contribute more to the company’s bottom line, and finds it attractive to invest some of its cash in Moonshot. It is not yet known if they will generate positive returns, but they show a considerable positive side.

Major Morningstar Metrics for Alphabet Stock Economic Moat Assessment

Assign a wide range of Morningstar economic moat valuations to Alphabet, thanks to the lasting competitive benefits and network effects of the company’s intangible assets. Alphabet believes it possesses overall technical expertise in search algorithms and machine learning, as well as significant intangible assets related to accessing and accumulating data that it considers valuable to advertisers. We also believe that the Google brand is an important asset. Google It has become synonymous with search, and regardless of actual technical capabilities, the company’s search engine is recognized as the most advanced in the industry. In our opinion, the network effect of the alphabet comes mainly from Google products such as Search, Android, Maps, Gmail and YouTube.

Estimating the fair value of alphabet stock

The fair value estimate is $ 169 per share, which is equivalent to the 2022 corporate value / EBITDA ratio of 20. Margin pressure is expected in 2022 as the company continues to increase headcount (although it will slow in the second half) and invest aggressively in growth. We expect the margin to improve in 2024-26. Our model represents a five-year combined annual growth rate of 14% for total revenue and an average five-year operating margin of 26%.

Risks and uncertainties

Alphabet’s Morningstar has a high degree of uncertainty, primarily due to its high reliance on continuous online advertising growth. We are confident that Google will remain dominant in the search market, but long-term declines in online advertising spending could negatively impact Alphabets’ revenue and cash flow, resulting in lower fair value estimates. I have. On the other hand, a positive return on Alphabets’ investment in Cloud and Moonshot could significantly increase fair value estimates.

As Bulls Say online users and usage grow, so does digital advertising spending, and Google continues to be one of the key beneficiaries. As Android gains an overwhelming global market share on smartphones, Google says search traffic is from desktop to mobile. The large amount of cash generated by Google’s search business allows Alphabet to continue to focus on the long-term growth opportunities that innovation and new areas bring. Bears Say Alphabet relies heavily on the state of Google and paid search space, so there is little revenue diversification. Alphabet allocates large amounts of capital to high-risk bets and is very unlikely to generate revenue. Google’s dominant position in online search More companies and regulators are challenging how companies are expanding their leadership and cannot be maintained.

