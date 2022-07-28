Check out RTIH’s most popular retail technology articles on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Dunnhumby and VST release Planogram Publisher following beta testing

VST and dunnhumby have announced the launch of Planogram Publisher, software that gives CPG brands access to retailer’s planogram data.

Planogram data is becoming more complex as retailers differentiate from store to store. This means it’s almost impossible for brands to track what’s really happening in the store.

The brand used to come to the store many times to photograph and analyze the products in the store, but the pandemic stopped this time-consuming and difficult process.

Planogram Publisher makes this data available in over 3,500 UK stores.

Boots INNOVATE launched in partnership with TCS and focuses on emerging technologies

Boots UK has partnered with TCS on the Nottingham site to launch a new INNOVATE workspace.

The purpose is to encourage and nurture a startup culture. INNOVATE is designed to be an agile incubator that combines creative space with the best talent and evolving technology.

Clarks deploys TPP Retail Label IQ solution in US stores

Clarks US has appointed TPP Retail to replicate the deployment of specialist labeling solutions deployed in stores in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

TPP has deployed its Label IQ application in 114 stores in the United States. Clarks can now print all label formats to fit where it applies.

The TPP solution guarantees compliance with various labeling laws across the United States, runs on the Zebra TC21 mobile device paired with the ZD610 mobile printer, and features a custom-made Clarks brand screen protector.

Five Retail Technique Questions About Late Spaces Tom Griswood

RTIH asks key players in the retail tech field what they think about this sector and asks random questions to put them on their toes. This time around, we ask Tom Griswood, the founder and CEO of LateSpace, five questions.

Asos Expands Data Academy with EdTech Company Multiverse

EdTech startup Multiverse has partnered with Asos to extend the online retailer Data Academy to further develop data skills throughout the business.

Pets at Home expands same-day delivery service with Stuart and OneStock

Since the introduction of same-day delivery to Pets at Home customers at the end of last year, the offer has expanded to more stores in total, including Scotland, Edinburgh, Glasgow, York, Coventry and Bath. Numbers up to 128.

Stuart usually handles the delivery side of things within two hours.

This service allows Pets at Home customers to place orders directly from the website as usual.

Once the item is selected, the OneStocks order management system will show Stuarts same-day service as one of Petsat Homes’ shipping options if the zip code is within the store’s range.

Fashion Kingdom Wraps $ 2.6 Million Seed Financing Round

Fashion Kingdom (TFK), an e-commerce marketplace for selected fashion, beauty and home accessories based in Egypt, has completed a $ 2.6 million seed funding round.

It was co-led by CVentures and A15, with participation from existing investors and fashion veterans Paul Antaki and Nasser Chourbagi.

New participants included Lotus Capital, Lava Capital, Sunnyside Venture Partners, Foundation Ventures and Cairo Angels.

Revenue is used to accelerate TFK’s growth strategy, build scalable technology, and boost teams.

Co-op and Starship expand robotic grocery delivery service in Northamptonshire

Co-op and Starship Technologies have partnered with the North Northamptonshire Council to provide autonomous grocery delivery to residents of Wellingborough, Haiam Fellers and Rushden in Northamptonshire.

The service launched last week and the partnership will see up to 45,000 residents in 33,000 households with access to on-demand delivery from four co-op stores on the Olympic Way and the Northern Way in Wellingborough. Grangeway, Rushden, High Street, Hyam Fellers.

Studenac Market and Wolt partner in Croatian dark store

Studenac Market, Croatia’s largest retailer in terms of number of stores, has partnered with European shipping platform Wolt to launch a grocery dark store.

Studenac will provide the products and equipment, and Wolt will be responsible for logistics and delivery.

The first dark store will open in the city of Split on the Adriatic coast in late July and in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, in early August. Users can order items via Wolt, which will be delivered within 30 minutes.

Aldi Nord tests Trigo-powered autonomous store in Utrecht

Aldi Nord has opened the Aldi Shop & Go store in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

This is a 370 (3,982 sq ft) AI-powered location where shoppers can enter, select and exit items without having to line up or scan items in the checkout lane. increase.

Trigo is the largest store format to date, applying algorithms to shelf sensors and ceiling-mounted cameras that analyze anonymous shopper movements and product choices.

Payments and receipts are settled digitally.

