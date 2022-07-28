Description: What is Google Street View? And why is it now on sale in India?





Google Street View is finally available in 10 cities in India and will be rolled out in about 50 more cities by the end of the year. Google Maps’ 360-degree interactive panorama feature has been available in cities in more than 100 countries since 2007. In India, unlike other markets, Google Street View uses images from third parties in accordance with the 2021 National Geospatial Policy.

What is Google Street View?

Google Street View is an immersive 360-degree view of a location taken by a data collector traveling through the streets of the city using a special camera attached to a vehicle or backpack. Then patch the image to create a 360-degree view so that the user can swipe to get a detailed view of the location. You can use the app to view it on Android and iOS, or as a web view.

Why is Street View not enabled in India?

In 2011, Bangalore City policy stopped vehicles capturing images from Google Street View. It wasn’t clear why the policy stopped capturing data, but later local companies such as Wonobo and MapMyIndia devised their own versions of immersive visual maps for some cities in India. Nevertheless, Google did not advance the product in India.

How is Street View currently available in India?

The 2021 National Geospatial Information Agency allows Indian companies to collect map data and license it to other companies. After this, Google partnered with Tech Mahindra and Mumbai-based Genesys International to first enable Street View in 10 Indian cities. This is the first time Google has enabled this feature using partner data. In India, the data is collected and owned by these partners.

Are there any restrictions on Street View in India?

Street View in India is not permitted in restricted areas such as government property, defense facilities and military areas. This means that in places like Delhi, the cantonment area is outside of Street View.

How does Street View help users?

Google Maps gives users the ability to plot routes and see the same satellite view, but this often does not give a clear idea of ​​road conditions. Street View allows users to see exactly what their new destination looks like, and even explore local shops and services before they go there.

What’s the problem with Street View?

Over the years, many privacy and other issues have been raised regarding Street View. Many of these come from people’s faces and other identifiable aspects such as car license plates and house numbers, are captured by cameras and misused in various ways. There are also security concerns that this type of view is available, especially in sensitive locations. Google has problems with local governments in countries such as Austria, Australia and Germany in addition to India, but is back in most of these places.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/google-street-view-india-feature-launch-explained-8056601/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos