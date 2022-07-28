How to prevent the technology layoff cycle from happening again





We are all scared, and we should be. Thousands of people can lose their jobs in our industry, and thousands more can lose their jobs. But it’s nothing more than surprising, historical, or the same cycle of arrogance that high-growth companies have experienced for years. Major tech companies such as Tesla (2019, 2018), Cisco (2019, 2016, 2014), Microsoft (2017, 2016, 2015, 2014) and start-ups such as Better are suddenly hiring too early or operating. Poor management can result in “tough decisions” that result in enormous human costs.

Layoffs are also terrible for the company. The Harvard Business Review article raised two studies. One shows that downsizing by only 1% leads to a 31% increase in those who voluntarily leave the company, and the other shows that layoff survivors reduce job satisfaction by 41%, 20%. Shows that it shows a decline in job performance. Layoffs destroy innovation and reduce new inventions by 24% at one of the cited companies. Another study by the University of Texas found that the majority of layoff companies are aware of a decline in profitability. Layoffs may be required, but the high number of layoffs suggests either a herd spirit or a complete lack of strategic employment throughout the life of many companies.

It’s the same song and dance every time: the tech industry experiences a new investment boom that can crystallize around certain industries (Indiegogo Gold Rush in the mid-2010s, or more recently the FinTech Spending Management Space boom. (And bust), and crypto), everyone believes that bad things will never happen again, and it always happens. As the technology boom progresses, funding, employment, and layoffs are repeated, life-threatening, and unharmed cycles for those who fail to strategically assess and develop talent within the organization.

I can’t talk about a particular company, but my theory is that it lacks human consideration and thoughtful management, starting with the creation of roles within the company. What does that role do, and who is right? What skills do they need to have? And, importantly, how do you evaluate those skills? And if that (still theoretical) person is hired by an organization, what steps will be taken to assess their current talent, growth potential, and actual outcomes? Management theory began with Drucker’s Management by Objectives (MBO), which ultimately became John Doerr’s Goals and Key Results (OKR), and has focused on outcomes, but these concepts are the structure of the company. I think it will only be useful if it is directly integrated into and adopts itself. ..

Many of the cold and ruthless layoffs we saw were symptoms of companies that were intentionally not working in creating and hiring specific roles. When you decide to get someone to do something in the company, stop and not only what it brings to the company itself, but what the end result of that role is, and that role is with that person. You need to consider how it will grow. Fill it. To make matters worse, companies have significantly abolished the recruitment feature. According to a Korn / Ferry survey, about 40% of US companies outsource most of the hiring process. That is, roles that are not fully considered are adopted with the same level of neglect. For the future.

The end result is an ugly anti-worker corporate culture, where workers are hired based on their ability to press the appropriate buttons on the ATS or through warm referrals. Both contribute to the lack of diversity. People are hired based on their ability to check boxes culturally or otherwise for roles that may not be justified when difficult times come. Technology companies have put a lot of effort into exploring “Lean Startup Methodologies” and other concepts, but these concepts are what a role is, what a role contributes to, and who contributes to that role. I can’t regularly evaluate the fit.

Creating, hiring, and hiring roles in technology is diluting into a people-based supply chain that undermines companies and directly hurt workers.

What we need is a new system for technology talent. This is a system where companies need to think very much about the structure and recruitment of the company and a system that evaluates (and promotes) the talent of workers.

New Valley structure

When a role is created in a startup, you’ll notice that you’re wearing eight or nine different hats as a necessity, especially early on. It’s easy to get lost at this point. Assuming things “work”, you’ll “handle these things when you grow up.” In practice, you should start with employee 1 and start making deliberate role creation and hiring decisions. If you wear many hats, you need to consider the purpose of those hats and finally plan to give them to others. You also need to consider whether the hat is a single role or a role that can be combined with another role.

You also need to go beyond your resume as much as possible to create a model for assessing a candidate’s current talent and future potential, and plan to assess them from day one. A person is not a static object that grows linearly. For example, those who are really good at a role that has a natural talent in a particular function need both to grow into teachers (if they are also good at it)! ) And as someone who can help assess future roles and recruitment. This includes, but is not limited to, how a company can assess someone’s role. Does the exercise to play a role make sense? How about a skill-based assessment? Or is it a true analysis of all the positions you are hiring and identify the knowledge, skills, abilities, and other characteristics (KSAO) you need to do your job? These may seem obvious, but a deep understanding of the exact things that will lead both candidates and organizations to success is a reliable way to hire and retain the best technicians.

Frankly, if your company has less than a thousand people, you shouldn’t outsource your hiring. It’s not a cost, but the fact that it’s very likely that someone outside the company lacks the nuances to understand why the role was created and what the “optimal” is. And it’s not just the talent professionals who are involved in hiring, but the people who are willing to do the work you’re hiring. If it’s too early to take on that role, talk to investors and advisors to find experts in your area and compensate for their time. We also do the same for all workers involved in the hiring process.

Finally, businesses need to create a way for workers to publish and evaluate their work in a transparent way to both them and their managers / bosses. Creating roles requires creating or acquiring internal tools to manage and facilitate the work of employees, eager to create as many measurable units as possible. They are happy when workers feel that their work is respected and progressing. Yes, they leave and use measurements of these jobs to get other jobs.

However, a system in which employees are hired with intention and consideration, that is, a system that is evaluated fairly and transparently with a view to their own growth within the company, is a system with less layoffs and human damage. It fosters a better, more diverse and inclusive enterprise (assuming roles and outcomes are regularly cross-examined for bias and measured by its inclusiveness), and a stronger relationship between workers and their bosses. , And fosters a happier and fairer Silicon Valley.

Tigran Sloyan is Co-Founder and CEO of CodeSignal.

