Google Maps launches Street View in 10 Indian cities, including Hyderabad

New Delhi: Google Maps has partnered with two local companies to launch Street View services in 10 cities in India, the company said Wednesday.

Previously, the government did not allow panoramic images of roads and other places to be displayed for security reasons.

Google said in a statement that Street View was launched in partnership with Genesis International and Tech Mahindra.

“From today, Street View is available on Google Maps, a local partner covering more than 150,000 km in 10 Indian cities, including Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nasik, Baddara and Ahmed Nagar. You will see a fresh image licensed from, “Amritosal.”

Google, Genesys International, and Tech Mahindra plan to expand this to more than 50 cities by the end of 2022.

Launched in India, this is the first time in the world that Street View has been fully realized by a local partner.

In addition, Google Maps now displays speed limit data shared by traffic authorities, including Bangalore.

Google also announced a partnership with Bangalore’s traffic police as part of an effort to provide a model that better optimizes traffic light timing.

“This will help local traffic authorities manage road congestion at major intersections and will eventually spread throughout the city. Google will work with local traffic authorities to do this in Kolkata. And further expand to Hyderabad. ”Regarding the announcement, Google Maps Experiences VP Miriam Karthika Daniel said the launch of Street View in India will allow you to virtually visit places and better understand local businesses and facilities. He said it would help to provide a more useful user experience.

Sajid Malik, Managing Director of Genesys International Corporation Ltd, said: Our fleet is still quickly filming Indian cities, bringing the wonderful streets and landmark tapestries of our city to life, comfortably visiting old neighborhoods and planning trips. I can. The Street View API will also be available to local developers, allowing the service to provide a richer mapping experience.

In addition, Google has announced cooperation with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to provide air quality information.

To access this information, go to the top right of the Maps app[レイヤー]Tap the button[空気の質]Select an option.

