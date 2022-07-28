UT Dallas is integrating two schools to integrate arts, humanities and technology »Dallas Innovates





UTD ATEC students have access to a motion capture lab in the school. Game production, animation, creative art, pre-visualization, research, and prototyping are all leveraged in the lab to add realism to the animation of movies and video games. [Image: UT Dallas/ATEC]

For years, art and the humanities have become more and more technology-filled. Today, UT Dallas is making a big integration this fall by integrating the two schools into a larger school of arts, humanities and technology.

By combining UTD’s School of Arts and Humanities (A & H) with the School of Arts, Technology, and Emerging Communication (ATEC), the university “pays a new path for art excellence, innovation, and growth.” I am aiming.

Combining A & H and ATEC to take advantage of UTD’s future art and performance complex Edith and Peter O’Donnell Jr. Athena Eum, a groundbreaking $ 158 million cultural arts district in May Arrange the schools so that you can.

It is due to Dr. Inga H. Musselman, Vice President of Academic Affairs, and Cecil H. Green Distinguished Chair of Academic Leadership at UTD.

The school’s collective strength “enhances students’ experience, advances research and supports the mission of arts, humanities, technology and communication programs,” Masselman said in a statement.

She added that while faculty can work together to propose changes, the existing degree program and curriculum remain the same.

A & H was founded in 1975. In 2015, the school’s arts and technology programs and new media and communication programs spun off from A & H to become the new school, ATEC.

UTD is at the forefront of animation and game design

As Dallas Innovates reported last year, the integrated school leverages the technology and art momentum already demonstrated by ATEC, which is turning students into rock stars in animation and game design.

School animation and game design programs have emerged as one of the best programs in the country, and according to their leadership, graduates are increasingly filling their positions with some of the industry’s top companies.

ATEC is an interdisciplinary academic research school that attracts humanists, scientists, robotologists, programmers and innovators who think “critically and creatively about the intertwining of technology and culture” beyond animation and game design.

ATEC students and faculty are working together to explore the evolution of media and technology and to create a deliberate future with the goal of nurturing the ways we live, work and play. Its STEAM program is based on the fields of science, technology, arts, engineering, and management.

“A powerful, single academic entity for the arts” with the inaugural dean

After the merger, UT Dallas will once again have seven academic schools. Last fall, A & H and ATEC enrolled approximately 2,100 students in their degree programs, including 103 master’s students and nearly 200 doctoral candidates.

The idea behind this move is to have a strong single academic presence for art in UT Dallas, Masselman said. I am very excited about this. That’s a good step for college.

As another major step, Dr. Nils Römer was appointed as the first Dean of the Comprehensive School on August 22nd.

Roemer is currently the Interim Dean of A & H and ATEC, Director of the Ackermann Center for Holocaust Studies at UTD, and Professor Stan and Barbara Rabin of Holocaust Studies.

Nils is familiar with both schools and is a leader who can help make this transition relatively quick and smooth, said Masselman, and Romer is working on art at UTD, the DFW art community and him. “Skilled” management skills.

First Dean: “Creativity and innovation are at the epicenter of UT Dallas.”

Creativity and innovation are at the heart of UT Dallas’ education and research, “Dr. Roemer said in a statement. “Our faculty and students share deep creativity, bold imagination, and a tenacious desire to create a better future. As a result, the excellence found in graduates who make a difference in northern Texas and beyond. Was born. “

It also creates an opportunity to make a national statement on our commitment to the arts, humanities and technology, “Roemer added.

The merger will take effect on August 22, but according to UTD, faculty will determine the best way to enhance academic programs that may offer new courses and combined services over the next math period. is.

Roemer states that the ultimate goal is to establish a “good and rich academic environment for students.”

