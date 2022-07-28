Patience or madness?Americans rejected 39 times by Google and crack it on 40th attempt





Getting your dream job can be the best thing you can do. However, not being able to do the job you want can be disappointing. To make matters worse, rejection can be motivating. However, this was not the case for Tyler Cohen, who worked as Associate Manager Strategy & Ops at DoorDash. A man from San Francisco didn’t stop trying after being rejected 39 times by Google. Using LinkedIn, he shared a screenshot of his communication with Google. There is a subtle line between patience and madness. I’m still trying to understand what I have. Read 39 Rejections, 1 Approval, Post Caption.

The Tylers post included screenshots showing how he was rejected several times by Google. It was revealed that he first applied for Google in 2019. But after he tried many times three years later, he managed to get a job. Posts are now viral, and LinkedIn users can see Tyler congratulating him for the opportunity. Many people remembered his experience.

The post managed to get a response of 39K or more. In the comments section, one wrote: Probability is higher than madness, and better odds are the best way to get things going. Not everyone likes every dish, but the more people taste it, the more acceptable it is. So you improve your odds by going out there instead of staying at home! Another commented, rumor has it that Colonel Sanders pitched 1003 restaurants about using his chicken recipes before he said yes. Given that, you’re still borrowing for rejection even in minor leagues.

Some criticized Tyler for not realizing his self-esteem and chasing the company.

You applied for and were rejected on May 3rd and applied again on May 6th to get a job. You can only assume that the two applications are for very different roles. If not, it means that Google’s recruitment process is completely random. Google is a very dreamy company, so no matter what role you play, your goal is just to get into the company. So have you spent the last two years applying for 39 different roles? Or, because there were 39 similar roles, it’s ultimately a matter of luck, a user named Enrico Camporeale writes. In response, Tyler replied that the role he got was right for him and he wouldn’t choose any other role in the company.

This shows how hard work and dedication can help you achieve everything you want. What do you think about the same thing?

