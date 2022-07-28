Why the adoption of “Culture Fit” is not suitable for DEI in the technology industry





Despite a great deal of focus on innovation and the future, the technology sector is lagging behind when it comes to inclusion.

We remind you every day about the importance of inclusion. But too often, the scope of what companies are doing to support it is momentary and may lack long-term voice and practical commitment.

But as we continue to explore, the technology sector in particular can benefit from implementing inclusion initiatives throughout the year. Not only is it the main reason-social responsibility-but it can also cause confusion in the sector that is in desperate need of it.

Back in 2007, let’s return to the famous essay “The Old Boys Clubis for Losers” by Anil Dash, CEO of Fog Creek Software. In it, Dash wrote that by not looking for a new voice, Big Tech “may succeed in preserving the boy-only nature of the tree house,” but ultimately irrelevant. I was destined.

Dash’s words are still true today, as Big Tech’s “blog rammer” culture is now in vogue. Many companies are in the position of market power, and self-satisfaction means that the sector has failed to innovate and grow outside of itself. This has created a sector that cannot express the needs and desires of an incredibly diverse world, as post-pandemic people are increasingly seeking meaning.

Given the demographic shortcomings of the sector, this disparity is not really surprising. And this is exactly what we have to do to confuse the sector with bigger and better ideas. Things that land with people’s lives. To do that, we need a better way to drive inclusion.

Here are four simple and influential ways companies should prioritize their participation in the business.

1. Rewire your company’s thinking

Your company’s commitment to inclusion needs to be reconfirmed daily. By rewiring the company with respect to culture, recruitment and policies, rather than putting a sign on the reception wall.

Companies often try to hire based solely on “cultural suitability.” This is important, but not the only aspect to consider. If you get too close to this, you can create unconscious bias and make your team more homogeneous than before.

To turn on a truly inclusive dial in your company, you need to consider educating drivers in your culture. For DE & I, we have created a 6-week program to take the executive team and GM on an exploratory journey. This meant education on prejudice, privileges, systematic inequality, alliances, microaggression, and more.

Starting this rewiring process from the top down gives the other members of the team the resources and allies they need to make changes. Companies often try to “solve” inclusion during “lunch and learning.” Making the right changes requires the right investment.

The next step is to incorporate this “inclusion lens” into the adoption method. That way, it will be an integral part of working for the company from the beginning. It is not an option that employees can access when they have time. Providing this education in advance helps the inclusion effort much more effectively than trying to retrain the problem and deselect it later.

2. Build an alliance ecosystem

If you are serious about building a comprehensive work culture, you need to be serious about your alliance. That’s because everyone can be an ally and everyone can need an ally.

To build a support system for developing talent, you need to have access to platforms and resources to make your employees feel like they are being seen and heard. Visibility is very important for employees to feel involved and express themselves by giving their opinions and ideas a say.

Employee resource groups are employee voices that not only encourage the community, but can also be linked directly to business and leadership teams. Clubs, events and activities are just as important in promoting the alliance as they help educate the workforce and, in some cases, eliminate stigma.

Inclusion portals are another valuable way to help people educate themselves. In front of a crowded room, not everyone is reluctant to ask questions that may seem awkward. Such resources can give them privacy and autonomy and raise their own awareness.

3. Make a policy change

To build a comprehensive culture, companies need to look at their policies. Spain has recently become the first country in Europe to give women vacation due to severe menstrual cramps. In the words of Minister of Equality Irene Montero, this step is Spain’s “first country in Europe to talk about menstrual health as a health standard” and “stigma, shame, guilt, and loneliness.” It meant that I was working on it. The woman often has to experience. “

Regardless of national legislature, companies need to consider their own culture and adopt a mantle in establishing policies that also encourage support and inclusiveness for various demographics.

Senior management teams should work with employee resource groups wherever possible to identify and implement policies for everyone, including miscarriage, pregnancy, LGBTQ +, and employees with neurodiversity. As an example, we have created a specialized treatment policy that provides financial support for a variety of treatments that are not normally covered by public health systems or health insurance, such as sex reassignment surgery, miscarriage, and fertility treatment.

The technology sector is proud to embody the idea of ​​innovators. Now it must apply this to pioneering policies that promote inclusion and empowerment by removing stigma.

4. Make yourself and your team accountable

A truly inclusive culture requires full transparency and accountability for the commitments you make and the changes you want to achieve.

Anonymous employee surveys are recommended. This helps maintain the momentum to reach the goal of inclusiveness and identify improvements. This is true whether it is related to developing a blind spot or listening to what employees think can make a difference.

Anonymous employee surveys can also give you ideas for the demographics that make up your company, a new process and practice that allows everyone to feel seen and bring themselves to work. Helps to show the work to be done to develop.

The real thing about inclusion is to be tough. That’s why we set up an ambitious three- to five-year inclusion strategy that includes representative goals. This is something we remind ourselves every day, it just expands, not shrinks.

Building an inclusive culture doesn’t happen overnight. However, by following the steps above, you can start welcoming more opinions and ideas to your company. This is highly valued by the employee, business, and technology sectors.

Lotus Smits is responsible for the diversity, inclusiveness and culture of Glovo, a multi-category distribution app. She is passionate about creating a healthier and fairer work environment so that everyone can reach their full potential.

