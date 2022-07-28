Samsung aims to exceed sales of foldable smartphones by sales of notebooks





Samsung Electronics said it aims to outperform the currently discontinued notebook series Smarp Tone by selling foldable smartphones in order to increase the profitability of the mobile phone division.

Cho Sung Joon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Samsung wants to make foldable handsets mainstream, and said Thursday that it aims to sell such devices beyond the popular notebook series handsets.

A major South Korean electronics manufacturer is trying to promote the sale of foldable handsets to increase the profitability of the mobile sector, which is suffering from soaring material costs and declining consumer demand.

Samsung first launched a notebook smartphone model in 2011. It has been a success for many years due to the larger screen size when rival displays were smaller.

However, as smartphones continued to grow, including Samsung’s flagship S-series devices, Note was eventually discontinued. Instead, the company’s Galaxy S Ultra model filled that void. Released in 2020, the Note 20 was the last phone in the Samsung series.

Samsung’s first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, was launched in 2019 after some technical issues. Since then, the company has released many other models.

However, foldable smartphones are still a niche part of the entire smartphone market. Samsung wants to turn them into “mainstream,” according to earnings announcements released Thursday, to boost profitability in the smartphone sector.

“We will continue to maintain the momentum of S-series sales in the second half of the year and use the new foldable series that will be launched to exceed the sales volume reported in the notebook series.” The company’s mobile experience division. Sung Koo Kim, vice president of the company, said at a conference call Thursday.

Given that the latter device is currently discontinued, it’s unclear what time frame the foldable refers to in order for Samsung to take over the sale of the notebook. Samsung couldn’t clarify when contacted by CNBC.

For reference, Samsung has shipped 190 million Note devices across the life of the phone, according to IDC. So far, Samsung has shipped over 10 million foldable smartphones.

Samsung has shipped about 12 million Note 20 phones and about 14 million Note 10 devices at the end of the series. This is compared to the latest Samsung foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 devices.

The company is preparing for the release of a new foldable device next month.

IDC analyst Brian Ma told CNBC, “It makes sense for Samsung to bet foldable. It’s a premium, profitable product that boosts average selling prices and sets Samsung apart from its competitors. “.

“Noteline still has enthusiastic fans, but it’s still 10 years old, so putting the company’s ambitions in a foldable way allows the company to stay ahead of the curve.”

Indeed, the profitability of its smartphone sector is Samsung’s main focus. According to Samsung, mobile business revenues in the second quarter declined quarter-on-quarter due to rising costs and a “bad foreign exchange”. However, sales increased year-on-year due to increased sales of premium models such as the S22 smartphone and Tab S8 tablet series.

Samsung’s Kim expects the smartphone market to remain flat or grow slightly in the second half of the year. Folding smartphones will be an important part of Samsung’s efforts to increase profitability.

By targeting fully mainstream foldable sales, the company said, “By offering foldable sales beyond the Galaxy Note series and a differentiated consumer experience enabled by global partnerships, the company is aiming for completely mainstream foldable sales. We will ensure solid profitability. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/07/28/samsung-aims-for-foldable-phone-sales-to-surpass-those-of-the-note-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos