New Google Maps feature alerts friends and family when they arrive home safely





If you’re meeting with family and friends this summer and want to know when everyone will arrive and go home, you can do it with a Google Maps update. The new location sharing feature of the Google Maps app alerts you to the whereabouts of people who already share your location with you.

Google Maps’ new location sharing feature, as long as your friends and family share your location with you, will notify you when your friends and family appear and leave the place, wondering when everyone will arrive. Get rid of some of your thoughts. This is useful if you are a teenager leaving town or want to let your friends know that you have arrived at a social gathering place.

Explains how the new location sharing function works, how to use it, and when it will be available.

How do I get an alert on Google Maps when my friends arrive or leave the location?

Once the new features are available in the Google Maps app on your iPhone or Android, select your profile icon and[現在地の共有]Tap. Select the person you want to request location notification from the list. Keep in mind that the other person must already share your location with you. next,[追加]Select to add an address and get the latest information from your friends. Next, select the specified location and the timing of notification (arrival or departure),[保存]Tap.

The person you request location notification will receive an alert that you have added a location. You will be notified when the person leaves or arrives at the designated location. For example, if your friend arrives to meet you at the campsite, you will be warned and can monitor them.

You’ll also receive multiple reminders to let you know that you’re sharing your location notifications, such as push notifications and emails in the Maps app, and regular monthly emails.

Can I turn off this map feature if a friend asks me to see when I arrive or depart?

yes. If you receive an alert that you want to notify someone when you arrive at or leave the location, you can choose to turn it off. Start by clicking the notification on your smartphone’s lock screen. next,[受信者に通知の追加を許可する]Toggle the switch off.[オフにする]Tap to confirm.

You can also completely block someone from setting up notifications.

If you do this, that person will not be able to add notifications to let you know that you have arrived or departed at a particular location. You will also not be notified that you have turned this feature off.

Currently playing: See this: An immersive view of Google Maps reveals the interior of the building

1:25

When can I start using the new Google Maps location sharing feature?

Starting today, an update to the Google Maps location sharing feature will be available to Android and iOS users. If you don’t see it right away, make sure you’re using the latest version of the app. Also, it may take several weeks for the new tool to appear.

For more tips, see 6 Google Maps Tips to Use This Weekend. We’ll also give you 8 Google travel tips to help you plan your trip.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/new-google-maps-feature-alerts-friends-family-when-you-arrive-home-safely/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

