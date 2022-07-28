Mitigating prejudice and impartiality in the use of facial recognition technology by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection





Chair Barragn, Higgins ranking members, and prominent members of the House Subcommittee on Border Security, Facilitation, and Operations invite to testify as part of today’s hearing on the use of facial recognition technology by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Thank you (CBP), here we will focus on diversity, fairness, and transparency concerns about how this technology will be applied in different situations. I am Dr. Nicol Turner Lee, Senior Fellow of Governance Research and Director of Innovation Center at Brookings Institution. Brookings has a history of more than 100 years and is engaged in evidence-based independent research in a variety of key areas. My research covers data collection and analysis on regulatory and legislative policies governing the telecommunications and high-tech industries, as well as the impact of broadband access, digital division, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms on vulnerable consumers. .. My next book, Digitally invisible: How the Internet Creates New Underclasses (Brookings, 2022) covers these topics and more. Today I bring my own opinion before you.

Adoption and use of CBP and new technologies

As an institution, CBP is primarily responsible for border control and control. Responsibility also lies with customs and immigration issues, as well as the necessary verification of the identities of travelers entering and leaving the United States. In 2013, CBP received funding to improve biometrics and, along with it, adopted facial recognition technology (FRT) to streamline existing matching processes and reduce the safety and security of travelers and the federal government. We aimed to modernize and improve efficiency without any effort. Reliance on a manual identification process. 1

Since its inception, CBP has been transparent about the adoption and use of facial recognition technology as part of its national security efforts. In general, agencies use face detection and facial recognition techniques to verify the identity of domestic and foreign travelers at the Port of Entry and Exit (POE) on land, air, and sea borders. Since its inception, CBP has undergone such biometric screening for more than 187 million travelers. In December 2019, CBP spent $ 1,241 million on the deployment of facial recognition technology. This is also known as biometric face comparison technology. Four

However, there are challenges in popularizing and using FRT with CBP. In my testimony, I will focus on the intentional and unintentional consequences of FRT and the implications for human rights and civil liberties that authorities should consider further when expanding these programs. In the spirit of common language before Congress and my fellow Witnesses today, I define face recognition techniques according to the National Institute of Science and Technology. The National Institute of Science and Technology focuses on comparing personal facial features with images available for verification or identification purposes. 5 I provide three points in my statement regarding:

(1) General effectiveness and accuracy of face recognition techniques in diverse populations

(2) Sociological implications and trade-offs imposed on consumers when applied in the context of commerce and public security

(3) Recommendations on what Congress and other policy makers can do to make these systems more fair, impartial, and responsible in the context of public security / national security.

In summary, these aspects of my testimony make FRT more diverse, impartial and fair, especially among subjects that are already over-monitored due to racial and ethnic differences, and other cultural stereotypes. Helps to facilitate improved dialogue on how to.

