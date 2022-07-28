The Google Pixel 6a is on sale now, which is why I hesitate to buy it





If you read my Google Pixel 6a review, you’ll see that I have a lot of emotions about the phone. It has a nice small form factor and an easy-to-use fingerprint scanner, but it has a terrible battery life and charging is too slow.

Now that phones are available for purchase, many may find the same problem. But one problem I had was easily solved by waiting a few months to buy it. In fact, that’s the content of the whole article.

As you can see, the price of the Pixel 6a is a bit too high. With a price tag of $ 449 / £ 399 / $ 749, it’s a bit cheaper than the Google Pixel 6. With a 9-month price cut, older mobiles are now available. Basically buy at exactly the same price as that budget option.

This is a bit of a headache for Google. That’s because if you find a decent Pixel 6 deal, you can get a stronger phone at a lower price. However, if you need a Pixel 6a for some reason, there is a much cheaper way to get it.

Black Friday is coming soon

Google obviously likes to lower the price of its technology during the sales season. During Prime Day 2022, we were free to reduce the price of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Black Friday 2022 is scheduled for late November, and it’s very likely that the Pixel 6a will offer a significant price cut. It’s been four months at that point, so it’s not that new to see a decline.

Judging by Google’s past habits and how Black Friday works, the Pixel 6a is very likely to reach a new low price, and it’s almost certain that the Pixel 6 will be much more affordable than ever.

It will make it a lot-I say it’s worth the wait. So unless you really need a brand new smartphone within the next four months, my advice is to wait until Black Friday to buy the Pixel 6a.

Of course, we can’t guarantee that your budget Pixel smartphone will be discounted or good, but precedents suggest it. And anyway, if not, there are plenty of other Black Friday deals on all the best phones you can get instead.

