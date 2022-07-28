15 Practical Ways for Technology Leaders to Foster Innovative Thinking Among Team Members





Steve Jobs, Apple’s CEO, was famous for the idea of ​​promoting entrepreneurship, which is innovative and encourages entrepreneurship among corporate team members. And Apple isn’t the only well-known technology company to adopt this concept. The development of Gmail was led by then-Google employee Paul Buchheit, and two 3M scientists turned the failed glue into a global office staple, Post-it Notes.

Often, the best ideas come not from leadership, but from team members who engage in the day-to-day operations of the company. Encouraging everyone at all levels in the enterprise to propose ideas can lead to innovative new products and services. Below, 15 members of the Forbes Technology Council share hands-on ways in which technology leaders can foster a culture of innovation within their teams.

1. Help team members find art in what they are doing

The value of the technician is non-linear. For example, a developer who grows 10% could provide an organization 50% more. Our role as leaders is to drive growth by removing the hassle and helping team members find art in their work. We give teams the space to think, the power to make decisions, the tools to automate busy tasks, and give the team time to develop the skills to drive growth. -Meredith Bell, AutoRABIT

2. Invite members of the technical team to participate in customer calls

Participate in customer calls to give your technical team direct exposure at the forefront. This allows engineers to see and hear the amazing impacts, problems and opportunities associated with their tireless technical efforts. It humanizes their code, builds emotional connections, and creates an essential desire to progress or innovate. -Jeff Schumann, Aware

3. Make sure the team is in line with the company’s mission

The most important way is to make sure your team is in line with your company’s mission. That should be the driving force behind all sorts of discussions and innovations. Otherwise, you could end up doing innovation and doing great work that doesn’t always add value to your business. -Henry Peter, Asure

4. Reward creativity and remove obstacles

By empowering team members, rewarding creativity, and removing unnecessary obstacles, technology leaders can create an environment that inspires creative thinking and new approaches to problem solving. This is the key to fostering a culture in which innovation thrives and can be born from anyone, anywhere. –John Hernandez, Genesys

5. Tap Client Feedback

After all, we rely on client feedback when it comes to solution innovation. The client is the field that implements the tool. No idea is too small or too big to suggest on our development Slack channel. The engineer then reviews each idea and determines its feasibility and priority. -Shumrik Fishman, Argyle

6. Have a one-on-one conversation with team members

It’s useful to enjoy talking to individual team members, rather than always instilling ideas from the top down. If the leadership team does this on a regular basis, these one-on-one conversations often help team members better understand the company’s priorities and leadership issues. -Ricky Suff, 1upHealth

7. Have team members stretch outside of their daily routine

Innovation begins with getting used to thinking without being bound by preconceived ideas. It is the responsibility of technical leaders to foster an environment where team members can easily share ideas outside of their daily routine. As leaders, by respecting team members as individuals and assessing their contributions, large and small, team members are not afraid to fail and can drive innovation at all levels. -Linda Brooks, Atlanticus

8. Hackathon sponsor

Companies can sponsor hackathons! This allows employees to bring their best ideas to the fore, raise awareness among senior management, and provide creative means to collaborate in new and unique ways. The ideas generated often inform future roadmaps, enable rapid testing of feasibility, while boosting employee morale and engagement. -Stericycle Communication Solutions, Matt Dickson

9. Encourage opinions from people closest to your job

To create a culture of innovation, we need to ensure that decisions are made at all levels of the organization. You want to allow the people closest to your job, who have the most insight and visibility, to play an important role in deciding whether they are good or great. If you want your team to keep coming up with new ideas, you need a culture that keeps them safe and values ​​the team members who do so. -Samantha Williams, Sonoko

10. Give space for experimentation and failure

You need to create an environment where your team can take risks. This means giving team members space to experiment and fail. It also means embracing new ideas and facilitating collaboration. Encouraging creativity in structure, setting clear goals, encouraging feedback, and celebrating success (and failure) can help you achieve a creative environment. –Mohit Mittal, Chegg Inc.

11. Hear from all team members who may have insights

Collaboration is essential for advancing ideas. Good collaboration involves incorporating the opinions of all team members who may have the expertise and insight gained from their day-to-day operations. This helps, for example, to improve designs that were previously considered optimal. This reduces the amount of repetitive work involved in coming up with the finished solution. -Kevin Beasley, VAI

12. Give credit to team members when the deadline is reached

What I’ve learned over the years is that the team refines the idea into a real product or solution and recognizes its achievements. We achieve two things: driving innovation and building trust. To have a culture of innovation, we need to welcome diversity of thought, challenge each other with respect, and keep learning. Ideas come to mind easily when team members feel respected and endorsed. -Scott Hambchen, First Orion

13. Focus on continuous improvement

It is important to create an open and safe environment where continuous improvement is part of the DNA. Similarly, it is imperative to create real time to think and explore strategic ways to innovate within the group. Innovation is most encouraged in terms of all features in terms of the customer journey or system. Fostering external thinking when initiating innovation has clear consequences. -Dax Grant, Global Transformation

14. Meet the team members they live in

We need many channels that are customized for the different ways team members want to convey their ideas. See you where the team lives. For engineers, the GitHub repository for product ideas may make sense, but for sales, it’s a good idea to schedule regular brainstorming sessions. Innovation comes from unlikely places. Don’t let it get in the way by providing all your ideas through a single channel. –Lewis Wynne-Jones, ThinkData Works

15. Further delegation

When you give the team more responsibility, you give them the opportunity to prove themselves. In addition, there is more time for business development. When the work is complete, we will give you a retroactive report. Discuss with your employees how they went, what they can improve, and what changes they make to the process. The trust you put in your team will be rewarded with innovation. –Nicholas Domnisch, EES Health

