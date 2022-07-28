Federal bill could increase innovation, technology workforce | State News





By investing in R & D and strengthening workforce development, bipartisan US Senate bill sponsors support innovation from both local companies and companies considering relocation to states like India. I am aiming to do it.

US innovation and competition law includes a bipartisan movement to promote research and development through tax credits. The motion was written by Senator Todd Young of R-Indiana and Senator Maggie Hassan of D-New Hampshire.

The Senate is voting for the first time this week, and the bill could be placed on President Joe Biden’s desk for signing before the August parliamentary recess.

According to Young, the law allows US manufacturers to compete globally in the innovation market.

One example Young gave is that the United States is completely dependent on other countries for microprocessors or computer chips. This is basically found in everything that has an on or off switch.

He hopes that these incentives will convince US companies to make their chips domestically.

Senator Todd Young

In particular, we are focusing on investing in emerging technologies that will drive the economy of the 21st century. According to Young, technical areas such as hypersonic, quantum computing, autonomous systems, battery storage, and artificial intelligence require advanced training and skill to master.

Currently, the United States offers eligible companies a tax credit of up to 10%. The bill aims not only to double the tax credit, but also to extend it to more start-ups and SMEs.

In addition, companies will be able to continue to fully deduct R & D expenses each year.

The president of Amatrol, a manufacturing company headquartered in Jeffersonville, supports the bill. The company offers educational programs for technical systems in a variety of industries.

Amatrol creates hands-on learning equipment for teaching manufacturing skills. The Education Factory shown above provides individuals with an automated learning environment to get a feel for technology and learn skills such as troubleshooting.

Makena Hall | News and Tribune

Founded in 1981, Amatrol, president and co-founder Paul Perkins, states that he has always made strong investments in research and development. But over the last two decades, Perkins said investment needs to be tripled to quadruple.

Perkins pointed out that this increase in investment should not only grow the business, but also keep up with the rapid advances in technology.

By offering these tax credits, the director of Purdue Polytechnic New Albany Joseph Dues Jr. said it would spur innovation for all companies.

The difficulty is not knowing who is a truly innovative company and who comes up with a truly innovative idea. Investing in tax credits helps spread wealth and seems more likely to find the winner among local businesses.

Corey Sharp, director of state-wide partnerships, and Polytechnic Anderson, Lafayette, Vincennes, and interim Richmond in Indianapolis, Indianapolis, also pointed out the importance of increasing capital for start-ups.

When considering technologies related to medical devices, Sharp said that navigating regulations is an important part of manufacturing a product. With access to more funding, companies can get staff or support to understand the regulatory environment.

According to Sharp, having the money to manufacture and sell products from prototypes is also a barrier faced by some entrepreneurs.

The bill aims not only to support businesses through R & D investment, but also to support worker training through labor training and education funding in each technical area.

Young said many companies mentioned the need for more trained workers in developing the idea for the bill.

Perkins said millions more workers will be needed to keep up with the growth of new technologies and manufacturing over the next five to ten years.

According to one estimate, the number of students graduating from high school (and) entering a technical career today is about half the demand of the industry, he said.

Purdue Polytechnic strives to support this need by educating future employees of high-tech companies in the region. However, both Dues and Sharp said the number of registrants declined during the pandemic, but Sharp said they were on the upside.

Perkins noticed that amateurs had similar trends to those using training programs. Further growth in the technical field is expected in the future.

Paul Perkins shows how one of Amatroll’s educational factories is assembled. The desktop version of the factory is used in some high schools as a learning tool. Perkins said the technical position needs to be filled and their products can help teach them the required manufacturing skills.

Makena Hall | CNHI News Indiana

Amatrol creates training programs for a wide range of age groups, from high school students to college students to those who are active in the industry. Perkins said he received a grant from the Pentagon to create training for high school students to respond to the rapid changes in technology that is considered Industry 4.0.

Young said the bill would allow universities to receive more funding for their research. Second, the increase in funding would help attract more young adults to Indiana and tempt them to stay and work in the state, he said.

Efforts to train workers in these technical fields are also carried out through the technical hubs that the bill intends to produce.

These are specific areas around the center of the United States that will be designated by the federal government to receive a significant portion of the dollars allocated by this law, Young said.

In addition to training workers, according to Young, the money will be spent on hubs to help the technology mature into products that benefit consumers. Hubs have a designated area of ​​expertise based on the state or region in which the hub is located.

Young is very interested in making Indiana one of these technology hubs, and believes it has a good chance of happening. Indiana leaders will soon apply for a designated manufacturing area.

When you receive that designation, it will signal the private market that this is a good place to work, invest in, or invest in one of those areas. , He said.

Young expects significant growth in the private sector with this type of formal designation from the US Department of Commerce.

Due to the state’s rich agricultural history and life sciences expertise, Young said Indiana could be designated as a technology hub for agricultural informatics.

In addition, Senator believes that Indiana may be designated as an advanced manufacturing country or may be involved in the energy technology sector.

The state has already seen examples of being the magnet of the agricultural technology business.

Sharp said a company called Hello Nature Biosciences, which focuses on organic biostimulants to help fertilize fields, has moved its headquarters from Italy to Anderson. Sharp said the move was due to Indiana’s tax credits (different from the deductions listed in the bill) and the ability to leverage research and development.

Young said he believes there will be an opportunity for Congress to announce the final version of the bill in front of President Joe Biden within the next few weeks.

