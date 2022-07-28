GTA 6 won’t wake up or break on arrival





Well, it didn’t take that long. Already flooded with accusations that GTA 6 has awakened, triggered by a new Bloomberg report that rock stars have shrunk potentially offensive content in Grand Theft Auto VI and revealed a new female protagonist in the game. ..

Lavern Spicer is chime after a Florida Republican parliamentary candidate (?) Noticed the news yesterday.

But she wasn’t alone, and I heard quite a lot of awakening concepts thrown online yesterday. What actually woke you up to what was written in Bloomberg’s work? we have:

Rockstar refused to move forward in Copsn Crooks in GTA online mode after George Floyds’ death. Rockstar has removed transphobia jokes from the recent re-release of GTA 5 on the console. Rockstars say they don’t want to jokingly punch down about groups left behind in GTA 6 compared to past games. Rockstar gives GTA6 the female Latina protagonist. This is the first female lead in the series, but it seems that male opponents can play in Bonnie and Clyde type stories.

Again, I’m trying to parse the strange and conservative definition of the word awakened first. This includes not making anti-transgender and racist jokes and letting players play as women for the first time in 20 years in the series. history. Sure, that’s fine.

But beyond that, I feel like I wasn’t really paying attention to the entire GTA series. The overall notion of the world that exists in these games is that America is a corrupt capitalist hell, and the American dream only exists if: You lie, deceive, and steal the way up. GTA as a series has allowed players to slaughter police on trucks since GTA 3rd. So, now that GTA 6 is an anti-policeman, will it be used as a conservative issue if that tradition continues?

You can twist anything to fit your story, and suddenly set up in an American rotten parody because you can play as a woman and they’re not going to make transphobic jokes The police murder simulator has awakened. all right.

In terms of being broken? Please forgive me while I sit here and laugh straight for 20 minutes. At this point, there’s literally nothing a rock star can do to make GTA 6 less than a mega-hit. GTA 5 sold 165 million copies, far surpassing traditionally priced games, and the next equivalent game was probably Mario Kart 8. This is because it wasn’t a low-priced title like Minecraft or Tetris, nor an always bundled game like Wii Sports or Super Mario Bros. ..

The important thing is why GTA sells at least 50 million copies, even if it doesn’t hit twice. 75 million? And it’s conservative. Judging from the performance of the previous game, 100 million copies seems to be a substantial guarantee. There may be GTA’s 6-star Alexandria Ocasio Cortez himself, but no one in the world is so offended and conservative that he boycotted it and was less than a monster hit.

Believe that this awakened story will be heard more and more as new information becomes available about GTA 6 and its new characters, settings and stories. Still, it guarantees that the game itself is basically almost unchanged, except for less lame jokes. When the game arrives, everything in the path will be destroyed.

