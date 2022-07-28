Useful Technology That Can Improve Your Business’ Bottom Line

Technology should be at the very heart of the growth strategies of any business, big or small. At its best, technology can expedite time-intensive processes and reduce the risk of human error. It can also help businesses feel better connected with their customers and industry partners.

If you’re keen to embrace the growth potential of your business, consider any of the four following tech solutions that can have a transformative effect on your bottom line for a multitude of reasons.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software

Managing existing and prospective customers is made all the easier for businesses with CRM software. CRM software helps to centralize all customer interactions under one roof. Businesses can build a better picture of their customers, which can help segment shoppers and prospects into different demographics for targeted marketing of new products and offers. CRM software also has in-built analytics that makes it faster and easier to drill down into the metrics of your customer actions, including website engagement such as bounce rates and click-through rates for specific campaigns.

Corporate cards

It used to be difficult for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to keep a running tally of their monthly expenses. In the paper-based business world that we once lived in, it would be time-consuming to calculate all outgoings at the end of the month. There was also the risk of losing receipts and not being able to fully reconcile every penny spent. The emergence of corporate cards has made it easier for business owners to control expenses. Each corporate card can have a fixed limit, ensuring you or your senior staff cannot spend beyond your means. Businesses also have the option of using prepaid corporate cards that can be topped up for expenses without the need for risk assessments upon application.

Cloud storage

In order for growing SMEs to save money and improve their agility and accessibility across all departments, cloud storage can be a game-changing addition. The ability to house data off-site at a remote location brings untold security benefits. In the event of a break-in or fire, data loss on-site would be almost impossible. Instead of investing in your own energy-sapping data servers in-house, cloud storage is a cost-effective alternative. Your business can pay a monthly fee to house data in a segmented part of a data center , with backups of your data also housed in other data centers in the event a server unwittingly corrupts.

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) systems

VoIP telephony offers tremendous value to growing SMEs keen to keep a lid on their overheads. By using fiber broadband connectivity to take and make calls, it can reduce the company’s reliance and expense of managing multiple telephone lines. When paired with fiber broadband, VoIP offers comparable or better call quality than a conventional phone line. High-definition (HD) audio is guaranteed by many providers today. The issue is that fiber broadband is taking its time to be integrated stateside. In fact, it needs a further $70 billion in funding to ensure 90% fiber coverage across the US. VoIP telephony is also highly flexible and can work for businesses with a healthy dose of remote workers too. VoIP networks can also have mobile phone numbers enabled within the network for those working away from the office.

It has been said that the world is nearing its fourth industrial revolution. Technological advancements have driven every previous industrial revolution so far and this one will be no different. Businesses that innovate and invest in digital technology are best placed for sustainable, long-term growth.